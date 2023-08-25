Dundee United kid who was ‘scouted’ by Chelsea and Liverpool signs new deal at Tannadice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United kid who was ‘scouted’ by Chelsea and Liverpool signs new deal at Tannadice

Alan Domeracki has penned a contract until 2025.

By Alan Temple
Alan Domeracki pens his new Dundee United deal
Domeracki pens his new deal. Image: Dundee United FC

Dundee United prospect Alan Domeracki has signed a new contract with the Tangerines.

Domeracki has committed his future to the Tannadice outfit until the summer of 2025 and will continue his development within the youth side.

A predominantly left-sided midfielder, Domeracki emerged through the Scottish FA’s performance school programme at St John’s in Dundee and is considered one of their brightest talents.

Dundee United academy director Paul Cowie pictured at Tannadice
Paul Cowie is delighted by Domeracki’s progress. Image: SNS

United academy director Paul Cowie told the club’s official website: “Patience has been the key in his recent development.

“However, Alan has the hunger and belief to work hard and exhaust all his opportunities both on and off the pitch, furthering his development.

“We look forward to his continued progression under the guidance of Andy Payne and Brian Grant in the Under 18s.”

It was reported last year that English Premier League giants Chelsea and Liverpool had run the rule over the talented teenager.

