Dundee United kid who was ‘scouted’ by Chelsea and Liverpool signs new deal at Tannadice

Dundee United prospect Alan Domeracki has signed a new contract with the Tangerines.

Domeracki has committed his future to the Tannadice outfit until the summer of 2025 and will continue his development within the youth side.

A predominantly left-sided midfielder, Domeracki emerged through the Scottish FA’s performance school programme at St John’s in Dundee and is considered one of their brightest talents.

United academy director Paul Cowie told the club’s official website: “Patience has been the key in his recent development.

“However, Alan has the hunger and belief to work hard and exhaust all his opportunities both on and off the pitch, furthering his development.

“We look forward to his continued progression under the guidance of Andy Payne and Brian Grant in the Under 18s.”

It was reported last year that English Premier League giants Chelsea and Liverpool had run the rule over the talented teenager.