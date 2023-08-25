Perthshire music festival cancelled at 11th hour following complaints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire music festival cancelled at 11th hour following complaints

Organisers said going ahead with the Kirkstyle Stomp would have jeopardised the Dunning pub, the business and the jobs of all its employees.

By Morag Lindsay
Kirkstyle Inn, Dunning.
The Kirkstyle In in Dunning. Image: Shutterstock.

A music festival in a Perthshire village has been cancelled just hours before it was due to go ahead.

Bosses at the Kirkstyle Inn Dunning said they had been advised to pull the plug on the event following complaints.

And they said continuing with the Kirkstyle Stomp would have jeopardised “the pub, the business and the jobs of all that work here”.

The Kirkstyle Stomp was to have featured folk and traditional music, workshops and family-friendly activities such as face painting and a barbecue.

A camping area had been prepared in a nearby field.

Kirkstyle Inn sign in Dunning.
The Kirkstyle Inn is a long-established pub in the centre of Dunning.

The first events were due to begin on Friday evening following a successful festival last year.

But the Kirkstyle Inn issued a statement late on Thursday night confirming there will be no music indoors or outdoors at the Dunning pub this weekend.

It said: “Due to the amount of pre festival complaints, to us, the Dunning Community Council and Perth and Kinross council, we have been advised not to proceed with the music festival in any shape or form.

“To do so would jeopardise the business, the pub itself and the jobs of all that work here.”

Kirkstyle Stomp attracted international attention to Dunning

Kirkstyle owner Jamie Harrison said he did not want to add to the statement today.

In it, he said Perth and Kinross Council and Police Scotland had been “incredibly supportive and understanding” in their efforts to resolve the complaints.

But the statement said the process had been “exhausting, emotional and very costly for all concerned”.

couple walking past sign for Dunning with village in background.
Kirkstyle Stomp organisers said festival-goers were travelling to Dunning from overseas. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

It went on: “We know folk not only in the village, but to those, literally from other countries had made and paid for accommodation and transport to come and be a part of a family orientated folk and traditional music festival.

To those people that were travelling from afar I apologise profusely. It is not in our hands.”

The Kirkstyle had previously outlined its preparations for the Dunning festival. These included toilets and bins at the campsite and litter pickers on the streets. Staff were to have been posted outside the pub to keep traffic flowing.

The Kirkstyle is a great place, a great asset to Dunning.”

Neil Johnston, chairman of Dunning Community Council.

Outdoor music was due to finish by 9.30pm, after which the sessions would go on inside the pub only to minimise the noise to neighbours.

The Kirkstyle statement said anyone who has been impacted by the cancellation would be invited free of charge to a 2024 event to be held in a location not far from Dunning.

Kirkstyle ‘a great asset’ for Dunning

Neil Johnston, chairman of Dunning Community Council, said there had been no complaint made via his group. Nor had the community council advised the Kirkstyle to cancel.

“It was a surprise last night when we saw Jamie’s post,” he said.

“We were comfortable with the arrangements he was making and were keeping our fingers crossed for an enjoyable event free of incident.”

Mr Johnston said there had been issues in the past about traffic in the area around the pub.

The street outside is very narrow and parked cars can make it difficult to navigate.

However, he said discussions about parking restrictions were taking place.

“The Kirkstyle is a great place, a great asset to Dunning,” he added.

“And the events that Jamie, the landlord, puts on help to ensure we keep a pub in the village.”

Perth and Kinross Council has been asked to comment.

Conversation