Aberfeldy hosts weekend celebration of Gaelic music and culture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Aberfeldy hosts weekend celebration of Gaelic music and culture

Feis Thatha 2023 featured two days of Gaelic music, song, dance, art - and fun - for all ages in Aberfeldy

By Morag Lindsay
Aberfeldy Feis Thatha, a celebration of Gaelic music, arts and culture. Images by Marieke McBean Photography
Aberfeldy Feis Thatha, a celebration of Gaelic music, arts and culture. Images by Marieke McBean Photography

Gaelic culture was alive and kicking in Aberfeldy this weekend as Fèis Thatha brought a hoist of activities to the town.

The group’s weekend programme featured activities for all ages in Breadalbane Community Campus, including a Gaelic playgroup for the under-fives.

Fèis Bheag or ‘Wee Fèis’ gave younger primary school pupils a taste of traditional music, song, dance and art.

And Fèis Mhòr, or Big Fèis, introduced older pupils to musical instruments, step-dance and shinty.

Participants included fiddler Fiona MacAskill, accordionist John Somerville and dance artist Sophie Stephenson.

The Fèis Thatha Tutor Ceilidh Band performed at a family ceilidh in Aberfeldy Town Hall on Saturday.

And the Fèis Thatha tutors led an informal jam session in the Birks Cinema on Sunday.

Fèis Thatha was established in Aberfeldy in 2019 and is one of more than 40 similar groups across Scotland.

It encourages people to come together to develop skills in Gaelic song, dance and traditional music.

Young people embracing and celebrating Gaelic music, arts and culture. Image: Marieke McBean Photography
A fantastic and inclusive festival. Image: Marieke McBean Photography
Aberfeldy Feis Thatha, a celebration of Gaelic music, arts and culture. Image: Marieke McBean Photography
A celebration of Gaelic music, arts and culture. Image: Marieke McBean Photography
Talented children playing instruments to celebrate Gaelic Culture. Image: Marieke McBean Photography
This young boy looks like he is enjoying creating Gaelic music. Image: Marieke McBean Photography
Beautifully enchanting sounds coming out of the harp. Image: Marieke McBean Photography
So much focus and concentration. Image: Marieke McBean Photography
TThe Fèis Thatha Tutor Ceilidh Band performed at a family ceilidh in Aberfeldy Town Hall on Saturday. Image: Marieke McBean Photography
The Fèis Thatha Tutor Ceilidh Band performed . Image: Marieke McBean Photography
A couple of young girls sang Gaelic songs for the crowd. Image: Marieke McBean Photography
A wonderful buzz in the atmosphere as the children danced around the hall,  Image: Marieke McBean Photography
People of all ages enjoyed the Ceilidh . Image: Marieke McBean Photography

More from Perth & Kinross

Google Street view imagfe of development site next to playpark in New Alyth
New Alyth residents quizzed on plan to expand village by more than half
Perth flooding
Perth and Kinross Council sorry for flood gates fiasco
Pauline Alston
Body found in search for missing 77-year-old Perthshire woman
Collage of police searching for Pauline Alston at Dalcrue Farm, near Pitcairngreen, Perthshire, and a missing person sign on the A85.
100+ posters circulated as police helicopter joins search for Perthshire's Pauline Alston
Armed police on Balunie Street, February 14 2021.
Lizanec murder trial - Accused told police during Dundee stand-off ‘I need to face…
Perth Leisure Pool
Perth Leisure pool to fully reopen almost a month after contaminant forced closure
George Dillon pled guilty to careless driving.
GB international cyclist's back broken in Perthshire accident as driver spared ban
Thomas Law. Image: Facebook.
Abusive Perth father who kicked pregnant partner in stomach avoids prison term 'by slimmest…
T in the Park was held at Strathallan Castle in 2015 and 2016.
I watched drug dealers scale fence to get into T in the Park claims…
Louise Paterson holding parts of her car's bumper
Woman's bumper ripped off at Perth car park dubbed 'worst in Britain'

Conversation