Aberfeldy hosts weekend celebration of Gaelic music and culture

Gaelic culture was alive and kicking in Aberfeldy this weekend as Fèis Thatha brought a hoist of activities to the town.

The group’s weekend programme featured activities for all ages in Breadalbane Community Campus, including a Gaelic playgroup for the under-fives.

Fèis Bheag or ‘Wee Fèis’ gave younger primary school pupils a taste of traditional music, song, dance and art.

And Fèis Mhòr, or Big Fèis, introduced older pupils to musical instruments, step-dance and shinty.

Participants included fiddler Fiona MacAskill, accordionist John Somerville and dance artist Sophie Stephenson.

The Fèis Thatha Tutor Ceilidh Band performed at a family ceilidh in Aberfeldy Town Hall on Saturday.

And the Fèis Thatha tutors led an informal jam session in the Birks Cinema on Sunday.

Fèis Thatha was established in Aberfeldy in 2019 and is one of more than 40 similar groups across Scotland.

It encourages people to come together to develop skills in Gaelic song, dance and traditional music.