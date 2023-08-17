Raith Rovers are a cup team and now have more strings to their bow ahead of Hibs in Viaplay Cup

This could have been a momentum-sapping free weekend for Raith Rovers.

Instead, a mouthwatering tie at Easter Road in the last 16 of the Viaplay Cup awaits – reward for an impressive group-stage campaign.

Hibs have the small matter of the second leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier to play this evening.

Lee Johnson’s charges have a challenge on their hands to preserve their lead – 3-1 from the first leg – and will be aware that they will be in a game on Sunday as well.

Rovers have made an unbeaten start to the season, save for a penalty-shootout defeat to Dunfermline on the opening day of the Viaplay Cup group stage.

Raith Rovers’ statement Viaplay Cup performance

The recent Group F match in which they displayed their cup pedigree came in the 2-2 draw – and subsequent shootout win – at Rugby Park.

A bonus point ensured that a win on the final day – another match in which they came from behind – took them into the last 16.

It is a continuation of the foundations laid last season that, if the current trend continues, will be seen as one of transition.

One that saw the manager work with one hand tied behind his back for much of the season – and the odd occasion when both were.

A lack of numbers game

Ian Murray’s senior central defender retired on the eve of the league season last year. His assistant left not long after that.

There was no end of selection issues – a host of injuries and others in and out due to being cup-tied.

It led to bizarre half-time warm-ups: blankets of rain crashed onto the wide-open Ochilview surface as just two outfield substitutes warm up.

They edged that 1-0, thanks to a rare contribution from the towering John Frederiksen.

The next round was even more absurd, as Dylan Easton kicked the ball around on his own during the break at Dens Park.

Conceding more but fewer from set-pieces

Still, the final was reached but the highlight came in a thoroughly dominant win versus Motherwell in the Scottish Cup. They put up a decent fight in the next round at Ibrox too.

Rovers are conceding more than they’d like. They have let in four in their first two league games, the joint worst in the division.

Though consolation can be taken from the fact there have been just two clean sheets in 10 Championship matches so far this season – and an average of 3.2 goals per game.

Raith have one clean sheet from their six matches in all competitions but are conceding far fewer goals from set-pieces – a real issue last season.

The StatsBomb radar above shows that even their xG conceded at set-pieces – the quality of the chances they are allowing during free-kicks and corners – is one of the best in the Championship at this early stage.

Experience and fighting to the end

The recruitment strategy has been more sensible – and better funded – too.

There is a better age range across the squad now and the likes of Keith Watson, Josh Mullin and Shaun Byrne bring know-how in this league and in cup ties like the one they will face on Sunday.

And you can’t write them off this season – even if their manager was unhappy last weekend.

Murray’s side have scored in every match they have played so far this season and all attacking players are contributing.

They have scored two or more in their last five and, unsurprisingly, are scoring lots of their goals late.

Of their 13 so far, just four have come in the first half and six have come in the last 15 minutes of matches – with one other, Liam Dick’s versus Kilmarnock, struck in the 74th minute.

Rovers came out on top in a thriller at Stark's! 😍 Callum Smith's composure, though 🥶#cinchChamp | @RaithRovers pic.twitter.com/DfNK3Zyb1z — SPFL (@spfl) August 14, 2023

Hibs will still be favourites to progress but, if last season’s cup heroics and Raith’s start to this season are anything to go by, they will fancy themselves as well.