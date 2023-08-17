Dundee firm to pay £100 for people to be bitten by midges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee firm to pay £100 for people to be bitten by midges

Volunteers are being sought for the eight-hour experiment.

By Gavin Harper
Volunteers will take part in the testing for up to eight hours. Image: APS Biocontrol.
Most people who have encountered a swarm of midges will tell you they are to be avoided, but that is not the case for one Dundee business.

Instead, the city firm is looking for volunteers to stand outside for eight hours and be bitten by the insects.

The initiative in the middle of midge season will be no mean feat – but to save your skin you will be given a new product to test.

APS Biocontrol is the firm behind the concept. It has developed midge repellent Smidge, and is carrying out testing on a product for another company.

It wants 10 volunteers to take part in an evening’s testing in the Inveraray and Minard area next week.

What’s involved in Dundee firm’s midge testing?

The volunteers will spend either Wednesday or Thursday evening – with a weather-dependent date to be confirmed by the organisers out in the countryside.

They will have one arm covered with a repellent, though not Smidge as the Dundee firm tests another product, while their other arm will not be treated.

The volunteers’ arms will be exposed at three-minute intervals, and the results monitored by the APS Biocontrol team.

Project director Jay Hutchison said: “We’re looking for ideally five men and five women, though that’s not hugely important.

Jay Hutchison, project director at APS Biocontrol. Image: APS Biocontrol.

“They’ll need to spend most of the evening with us – we’ll start at about 3pm and we could be out for anything up to eight hours.”

On the day, Jay and the team will also be on hand and will attempt to prevent anyone from being “bitten alive” by the midges.

He added: “Each of the volunteers and they’ll be aiming to catch any of the midges with a vacuum-type device.

“In a perfect world, we’ll get them before they bite you, but inevitably people will get bitten.”

How to get involved in midge testing

There are some conditions as to who can take part.

Anyone with an allergy to midges or mosquitos, or with particularly sensitive skin, is asked not to put themselves forward.

Pregnant women are also not able to take part, and the volunteers must be between the ages of 18 and 65.

A swarm of midges in Scotland. Image: Shutterstock.

In exchange for spending an evening being bitten by midges, the volunteers will each receive a £100 payment.

Anyone interested is asked to email Jay at jhutchison@apsbiocontrol.com

Dundee firm’s mosquito repellent

Meanwhile, APS Biocontrol boss Dr Alison Blackwell said the numbers of midges recorded throughout the summer in 2022 were 20% and “several percentage points” up on the peak of 2018. 2023 is set to see a further rise

The huge numbers of staycationers had also seen UK sale of Smidge double to a staggering 250,000.

APS Biocontrol has launched a new product, Moskito Guard, which protects against mosquito bites.

The new Moskito Guard. Image: APS Biocontrol.

Jay added: “Smidge has got a peachy scent to it.

“We’ve removed some of the scent because some people can have reactions to the ingredients that make the smelly bit.

“The main difference with Moskito Guard is that it’s not got that smell. It is aimed at people going abroad to tropical areas with mosquitoes.

