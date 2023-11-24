Christmas in Dundee 2023: Your guide to free festive events in the city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Christmas in Dundee 2023: Your guide to free festive events in the city

From saying hello to Santa to dancing the night away at a Ceilidh, there’s lots of fun things planned.

In partnership with Dundee City Council
Christmas special Saturday December 2, 11am to 6pm, City Square
Join the Christmas special, Saturday December 2, 11am to 6pm at City Square

Christmas is fast approaching and this year the people of Dundee are invited to celebrate together through a series of free events and activities.

From festive crafts for kids to live music and opportunities to meet the big man Santa himself, there’s something on offer for everyone this Christmas in Dundee 2023.

Christmas in Dundee 2023 starts with the Hooley

The festivities kick off on Saturday November 25 with the return of the Dundee Hooley for 2023, starting at 3pm with a fantastic line up of entertainment in City Square.

There will be football freestyler Ross Brown, Poppy Bubbles and her brilliant bubbles, and performances from the Ukranian Choir, Bharatiya Ashram Dance Group, Urban Moves, PyroCeltica and Ceol Dun Deagh. There will be a BSL interpreter on the main stage.

Dundee Hooley torchlight procession

The parade, led by the Lord Provost and the Dundee City Pipe band, will light up the city centre starting from 5.30pm at High School of Dundee followed by Dundee Schools Pipe band.

Participants will carry live wax torches and they’ll be joined along the way by fire performers PyroCeltica, giant puppets and lanterns from Thingumajig Theatre, and dancers from Shaper Caper and Urban Moves. Thingumajig Theatre have been working with local artists and designers to create two giant lantern puppets especially for Dundee, so they’ll be out and about alongside lanterns made by the public at open workshops.

The Commotion Drummers Samba Band will bring the spectacular display to a close and then from 6pm a ceilidh will see everyone dance the night away with the ever popular Skyrie (or until 7pm at least!).

You can register to take part in the torchlight procession although spaces are limited, but regardless, it’s set to be an unmissable night, with live music and food and drink stalls also on offer to keep everyone warm, fed and entertained throughout.

Join in with the fun this winter.

Other key events and activities this Christmas in Dundee

The Dundee Hooley will get the city’s festive season off to a flying start, but there is lots more planned in the lead-up to the big day.

City Square, transformed into a vibrant and welcoming winter wonderland, will be the hot spot of it all.

Festivities in City Square will be every Thursday to Sunday, from Thursday November 30 to Saturday December 23.

Pamis will also be at City Square for Christmas Sundays 3, 10 and 17.

Visitors are welcome to join in the festivities every Thursday through Sunday, including the Christmas Special on Saturday December 2, from 11am to 6pm.

Christmas Special on Saturday December 2

Stop by to join in with activities including:

  • The glittering magic of live ice carvings from Sand in your Eye
  • A joyous adventure with Poppy Bubbles
  • A rainbow-filled Unicorn Dance Party at 12.30pm and 3pm
  • Transformative face painting for kids
  • A crystal ball juggler and magician
Come along and get involved in a range of fun activities.

Festive weekends in the run-up to Christmas

Throughout the other weekends in December, head down to City Square to soak up the atmosphere, enjoy live music and take advantage of free, family-friendly events.

Get a little friendly competition going at the bumper cars for kids or the curling lanes, then afterwards strike a pose with the light-up penguin and reindeer duo (lovingly named Reinoo and Reintoo) and capture your winning smiles with a selfie.

Make a wish at the sparkling, enchanting wishing fountains or donate a gift at the Tree of Kindness from Social Bite to help provide gifts and meals to homeless people.

And kids can also get crafty in the activity tent, where they can colour in Dundee-themed Christmas cards or write letters to Santa!

Meet Santa in Dundee before the big day arrives

Speaking of Santa, there'll be plenty of opportunities to share your Christmas wishes with him.
Speaking of Santa, there’ll be plenty of opportunities to share your Christmas wishes with him.

Christmas day may be the busiest time of the year for Santa and his elves, but Mr Claus has cleared some space from his diary just for Dundee.

From November 30, Santa will be tucked away in a cosy tipi in City Square every Thursday to Sunday (up until Saturday December 23).

It’s free to meet him, all you need to do is book in for a slot online and then rock up for your appointment!

Reserve a meet-and-greet with Santa online now to make sure you don’t miss out.

The Christmas countdown ends with a Santa Send-Off

The grand finale of Dundee’s Christmas programme will take place on Saturday December 23 with a Santa Send-Off, perfect for ramping up the festive cheer before the big day.

Gather your family in City Square from 12.30pm to wave off Santa, who’ll be collecting all the Christmas letters and saying goodbye to get ready for December 25.

Enjoy Dundee this Christmas

Having a magical, memorable and fun Christmas in Dundee couldn't be easier this year with so much to see and enjoy in the city centre.
Having a magical, memorable and fun Christmas in Dundee couldn’t be easier this year with so much to see and enjoy in the city centre.

If you’re travelling from out of the city to join the celebrations, why not make a whole day of it and explore some of Dundee’s other attractions, like The McManus, Dundee Rep Theatre and Discovery Point, to name just a few?

Whatever your plans, start saving some key dates in your diary and book free activities now to ensure you squeeze every drop of festive fun out of the coming weeks. The Christmas in Dundee programmes of events is the perfect opportunity to make great memories and enjoy some magical experiences with your loved ones.

Follow Visit Dundee City on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates or find out more about free festive events and activities to celebrate Christmas in Dundee 2023.

Join the Christmas special, Saturday December 2, 11am to 6pm at City Square
Join the Christmas special, Saturday December 2, 11am to 6pm at City Square
Join the Christmas special, Saturday December 2, 11am to 6pm at City Square
Join the Christmas special, Saturday December 2, 11am to 6pm at City Square
Join the Christmas special, Saturday December 2, 11am to 6pm at City Square
Join the Christmas special, Saturday December 2, 11am to 6pm at City Square
Join the Christmas special, Saturday December 2, 11am to 6pm at City Square
