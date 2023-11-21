Jim Goodwin on son’s Dundee United trophy demand, Motherwell job ‘conversation’ and inside track on final moments as Aberdeen boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin on son’s Dundee United trophy demand, Motherwell job ‘conversation’ and inside track on final moments as Aberdeen boss

The biggest pressure on Goodwin is coming from his own family as he seeks to win the Championship with the Tangerines

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin salutes Dundee United supporters at Tannadice
Jim Goodwin salutes Dundee United supporters. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has joked that the lofty demands of Dundee United supporters are nothing compared to the Championship pressure being piled on by his son.

Speaking to the Open Goal podcast, the Tannadice boss cited St Mirren’s League Cup triumph in 2013 as his proudest achievement in football.

Goodwin was the Buddies’ captain as they defeated Hearts 3-2 in the Hampden showpiece and, with the Irishman joined for the on-field celebrations by his daughters, Ava and Millie, it was a magic moment.

His wife, Laura Jane, was pregnant with Goodwin’s son at the time.

And now 10 years old and a football-mad goalkeeping prospect, young James wants a similar photo of his own.

Former St Mirren captain Goodwin with the League Cup trophy and daughters, Ava and Millie
Former St Mirren captain Goodwin with the trophy and daughters, Ava and Millie. Image: SNS

“That St Mirren win probably sticks out the most, purely because of the stage of my career I was at,” said Goodwin. “Especially having my wife there, with my two girls.

“Those memories; if it happens when you are 18 years old, you probably don’t appreciate it as much. But I was 33 at the time.

“We got my girls onto the pitch and have some great pictures of that. How my wife got through that day, I don’t know. She was seven months pregnant with my boy.

“My boy sees that picture of me with the two girls and the cup and, at his age and being football-daft, he is absolutely desperate for me to win something.

“So, as much pressure as the Dundee United supporters put on us, there’s no more pressure than my wee boy is putting on me to make sure we win this league so we can get a picture of him with the trophy!”

His dugout return

Meanwhile, Goodwin revealed that he had tentative contact with Motherwell prior to the Fir Park vacancy going to Stuart Kettlewell on a permanent basis, albeit it never progressed past an informal couple of messages.

Instead, it was United who managed to lure him back into the dugout following his sacking by Aberdeen.

Jim Goodwinduring his unveiling as Dundee United's new manager
Jim Goodwin during his unveiling as Dundee United’s new manager. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

He added: “The Motherwell one had come up prior to that. I did have an off-the-record conversation with Motherwell. I never put my CV in or applied for it. But I did get a WhatsApp from someone asking why I hadn’t.

“I just didn’t feel it was the right time.

“The Dundee United one was only a week or two later but I spoke to them and did feel that was the right opportunity to get back in.

“How lucky I am to be let go by such a big club, in Aberdeen, to then be given my next chance at another huge club, Dundee United. I’m a very lucky man to have had the opportunities that I’ve had at this age.

“I don’t take that for granted.”

Pittodrie exit

Of that Aberdeen exit, Goodwin was candid regarding his final days in the job.

In the aftermath a 1-0 humbling against Darvel in the Scottish Cup, he pleaded his case to Dons chiefs and was kept on for the subsequent game against Hibs. But, as a 6-0 hammering unfolded, he knew his time was up.

Aberdeen fans display a banner demanding Jim Goodwin's dismissal
Dons fans make their feelings known at Easter Road. Image: SNS

“I felt the Darvel game would be the final nail in the coffin and I fully expected to be released of my duties,” Goodwin continued. “But I fought tooth and nail to stay in that job.

“I spoke to the chairman (Dave Cormack) and asked to sit down and meet with the rest of the board members. I think a few of them had already made their minds up. But I asked for one last crack at it; “give me the Hibs game”.

As the goals were going in (at Easter Road), I knew what was coming after the game. I met Steven Gunn (director of football operations) in the tunnel, and he asked if I wanted to speak to the players.

“I said, “no, let’s just get it over and done with”.

“After that, I went to see the chairman, shook his hand and thanked him for the opportunity. I broke the news to the players and left.”

A dejected Goodwin leaves Easter Road after losing his job as Aberdeen manager
A dejected Goodwin leaves Easter Road after losing his job as Aberdeen manager. Image: SNS

Top 6 sustainability

Goodwin’s bid to guide United back to the top-flight at the first time of asking has started in fine fashion.

The Terrors remain unbeaten in the second tier and four points ahead of Raith Rovers.

Promotion is the first aim for Goodwin – but he is determined to enjoy a lengthy stay at Tannadice and build a club capable of a protracted stint in the top-six of the Premiership.

Goodwin added: “After what has happened in the last couple of years – leaving St Mirren then a short period at Aberdeen – I’d really like to spend a significant period of time with Dundee United.

“The short-to-medium-term objective is to get back to the Premiership and them build something that is sustainable; make us a top-six team, consistently.

“I have other ambitions out-with that. I’ve always fancied the idea of managing in England. I had eight great years down there as a player and that would be the long-term goal.

“After that, I’d love to manage my country one day. That’s what the ultimate goal would be for me.”

