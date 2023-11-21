Fife flat with stunning Forth views for sale at £165k after price drop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife flat with stunning Forth views for sale at £165k after price drop

The three-bedroom property in Dysart commands a prominent position near the Fife Coastal Path.

By Neil Henderson
The apartment overlooks the Firth of Forth.
The ground-floor Dysart flat overlooks the Firth of Forth. Image: Slater Hogg and Howison

A Fife flat with stunning views over the Firth of Forth is on the market for £165,000 after a price drop.

The three-bedroom property in Dysart, on the outskirts of Kirkcaldy, commands a prominent position near the Fife Coastal Path.

The panoramas extend across the Forth towards Edinburgh and East Lothian.

The ground-floor flat on Edington Place features a spacious living room that takes advantage of those views.

Three-bed ground floor apartment in Dysart.
The flat is on the ground floor of this building. Image: Slater Hogg and Howison
The property comes with patio and conservatory.
The property comes with a patio, decking area and conservatory. Image: Slater Hogg and Howison
The living room has views across the Firth of Forth.
The living room has views across the Firth of Forth. Image: Slater Hogg and Howison
Living room.
There is plenty of space for seating in the living room. Image: Slater Hogg and Howison
Fitted Kitchen with access to the conservatory.
The kitchen has access to the conservatory. Image: Slater Hogg and Howison
The Kitchen.
The kitchen is fitted for modern living. Image: Slater Hogg and Howison
Large conservatory.
The conservatory boasts amazing views. Image: Slater Hogg and Howison

There is access to a patio and garden area with raised decking – perfect for soaking up the sea air.

The kitchen is fitted with modern amenities and French doors lead to a large conservatory, which takes in more of those wonderful surroundings.

The apartment has three good-sized bedrooms, one with built-in storage.

One of the three bedrooms.
One of the three bedrooms. Image: Slater Hogg and Howison
Another of the bedrooms.
Another of the bedrooms. Image: Slater Hogg and Howison
Another bedroom that can be used as a study.
The smallest bedroom is currently in use as a study. Image: Slater Hogg and Howison
Hall.
The spacious and characterful hallway. Image: Slater Hogg and Howison
Bathroom.
The shower/wet room. Image: Slater Hogg and Howison

Completing the property is a family shower/wet room.

The flat has an enclosed garden, some of which is paved.

And it comes with a brick-built shed along with two timber sheds, both of which are fitted with power.

The apartment comes with a decked area.
Although the balcony is attached to the upstairs flat, this ground-floor property has its own impressive outdoor space. Image: Slater Hogg and Howison
A view from the garden of the Dysart flat. Image: Slater Hogg and Howison
A sunset view of the Forth from the apartment.
A sunset as viewed from the apartment. Image: Slater Hogg and Howison
The apartment has stunning views across the Forth.
The views from the decking area are just as amazing at night time. Image: Slater Hogg and Howison

The picturesque Dysart harbour is just a short walk from the door and the flat is within easy reach of Kirkcaldy’s amenities.

The Dysart flat is being marketed for sale by Slater Hogg and Howison.

After originally going on the market at £180,000 four weeks ago, it is now for sale at a fixed price of £165,000.

It comes as a house in Elie, with a private terrace overlooking the stunning beach, is on the market for more than £630,000.

