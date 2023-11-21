Fife flat with stunning Forth views for sale at £165k after price drop

A Fife flat with stunning views over the Firth of Forth is on the market for £165,000 after a price drop.

The three-bedroom property in Dysart, on the outskirts of Kirkcaldy, commands a prominent position near the Fife Coastal Path.

The panoramas extend across the Forth towards Edinburgh and East Lothian.

The ground-floor flat on Edington Place features a spacious living room that takes advantage of those views.

There is access to a patio and garden area with raised decking – perfect for soaking up the sea air.

The kitchen is fitted with modern amenities and French doors lead to a large conservatory, which takes in more of those wonderful surroundings.

The apartment has three good-sized bedrooms, one with built-in storage.

Completing the property is a family shower/wet room.

The flat has an enclosed garden, some of which is paved.

And it comes with a brick-built shed along with two timber sheds, both of which are fitted with power.

The picturesque Dysart harbour is just a short walk from the door and the flat is within easy reach of Kirkcaldy’s amenities.

The Dysart flat is being marketed for sale by Slater Hogg and Howison.

After originally going on the market at £180,000 four weeks ago, it is now for sale at a fixed price of £165,000.

It comes as a house in Elie, with a private terrace overlooking the stunning beach, is on the market for more than £630,000.