Ian Murray reveals timeline for contract talks with Raith Rovers stars

Ian Murray will sit down with his management team within the next couple of months before offering new deals to out-of-contract Raith Rovers players.

Most of those signed up in the summer are already on deals stretching into next season but the likes of Sam Stanton, Ross Millen, Lewis Vaughan and Dylan Easton will be free agents in the summer.

As has been the case since John Potter was brought to the club, the Raith technical director will do most of the leg work when it comes to contract renewals, leaving Murray and assistant manager Colin Cameron to focus on the football.

The Raith manager said discussions over new deals would begin soon.

Work is ‘taken away’ from Ian Murray

“We’ll get to talking about that as a group – myself, Colin and Pottsy – and see what we think is best,” Murray told Courier Sport. “It’s certainly something we’ll have to look at in the next one to two months.

“The work is taken away from me, which is great – financially, the numbers and speaking to players.

“I just have tick the ones that I think can keep us where we are in terms of the top end of the Championship or we think they can actually progress and things turn in our favour and get us to the top of the league and possibly into the next league.

“We’ve also got to look longer term, younger players. Who do we think is going to be able to play for Raith Rovers? And also players who can’t.

Hannah gets ‘valuable’ experience at Raith

The latest Raith youngster to get some valuable first-team experience has been Callum Hannah.

The 18-year-old left-back was introduced at half-time on Friday night to replace the injured Adam Masson in the SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final win over Hamilton, which came after a substitute appearance earlier in the competition.

He endured a baptism of fire after the second half kicked off, as Accies enjoyed their best spell of the game and focused their play down his side of the pitch.

A red card for Hamilton’s Lee Kilday helped swing the momentum back in Raith’s favour, but Murray took the opportunity during a break in play to give Hannah some words of encouragement.

Already affectionately nicknamed “Scholesy” due to his likeness to the former England international, he went on to set up Jack Hamilton for his second and Raith’s third goal of the evening.

“It was a wee bit of a nervous start for Callum, which is totally understandable,” said Murray.

“I had a quick word in his ear after that couple of balls and told him just to: ‘Calm down, we trust you, trust yourself and play the game simply’.

“He’s a young man, he’s come in and I’m delighted for him. He’s part of a winning team, a winning squad.

“All the boys really like him, he’s come into our changing room and fitted in really well.

“It’s experience, simple as that. It’s another 45 minutes under his belt and the first time he’s played 45 minutes at this level.”