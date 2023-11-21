Tayside and Fife bathing water quality revealed – how does your local beach rate?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Tayside and Fife bathing water quality revealed – how does your local beach rate?

Sites across the region have been ranked from excellent to poor for 2023/24.

By Neil Henderson
Broughty Ferry beach.
Broughty Ferry beach. Image: Steve Brown/ DC Thomson

A survey of beaches across Tayside and Fife has revealed the quality of bathing water for 2023/24.

Environment agency Sepa carried out surveys at coastal spots across Scotland.

It found that 98% of the country’s bathing waters meet strict environmental standards.

Many in Tayside and Fife have been praised for having the highest standards of bathing water – but two sites have been deemed “poor” and a third “sufficient”.

Sliversands beach at Aberdour.
Silversands beach at Aberdour. Image: DC Thomson
Ruby Bay at Elie in Fife.
Ruby Bay at Elie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Montrose Beach.
Montrose Beach. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Full list of bathing standards at beaches in Tayside and Fife for 2023/24

Dundee and Angus

  • Arbroath (West Links) – Good
  • Broughty Ferry – Excellent
  • Carnoustie – Good
  • Collieston – Good
  • Lunan Bay – Excellent
  • Monifieth – Good
  • Montrose – Excellent

Fife 

  • Aberdour (Silversands) – Excellent
  • Aberdour Harbour (Black Sands) – Good
  • Anstruther (Billow Ness) – Excellent
  • Burntisland – Good
  • Crail (Roome Bay) – Excellent
  • Elie (Harbour) and Earlsferry – Excellent
  • Elie (Ruby Bay) – Excellent
  • Kinghorn (Harbour Beach) – Poor
  • Kinghorn (Pettycur) – Excellent
  • Kingsbarns – Excellent
  • Kirkcaldy (Seafield) – Excellent
  • Leven – Sufficient
  • Lower Largo – Poor
  • St Andrews (East Sands) – Excellent
  • St Andrews (West Sands) – Excellent

Bathing water classifications are calculated at the end of the bathing season and applied to each bathing water for the duration of the following season.

They are calculated using data from the four previous years.

Agricultural run-off and bacteria from dog fouling and gulls can be factors in causing water to be determined as poor quality.

The two bathing waters with a poor classification – Kinghorn (Harbour Beach) and Lower Largo – both have ongoing improvement plans in place.

An enhanced monitoring programme is now in place at Kinghorn (Harbour Beach) to identify potential sources of pollution.

Lower Largo.
Lower Largo beach. Image: DC Thomson

At Lower Largo, Sepa says Scottish Water has conducted comprehensive studies into the sewerage infrastructure to identify any necessary upgrade requirements.

Surveillance work has identified some misconnected properties, which have now been connected to the public sewerage system correctly.

More from Fife

"Postie" could return to Leven Prom for good if the community can raise the cash needed.
Levenmouth community unleashes fundraising drive to buy its own Scottie By The Sea
Rodger made is indecent proposal at the Tesco in Cardenden.
Fife loner, 61, asked 13-year-olds for threesome outside Tesco
Jack Brownlee.
Former Fife PC guilty of unlawful pursuit and assault
Benjamin Valentine.
St Andrews creep shocked students with repeated sex act in parked car
Andrew Malcolm (left) and Jake Goodfellow (right) admitted their roles in the attack.
Post-snooker assault by Fife thugs left man unconscious for seven minutes
Anna Gilfillan, left, with Summer Wroniekie, centre, and Zara Langford are preparing for the world championships in Florida.
Cupar cheerleaders over the moon as they bid for world championship glory
A Caffe Nero sign
Coffee chain Caffe Nero planning first St Andrews outlet
Fife care worker struck off
Fife support worker offered vulnerable service user a 'square go'
cake st andrews
6 of the best places to enjoy a delicious slice of cake in St…
The 75% bus discount applies to St Andrews University staff and students
St Andrews University cut-price bus travel extended as students and staff save £700,000
2