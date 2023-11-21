Levenmouth community unleashes fundraising drive to buy its own Scottie By The Sea

The Levenmouth community has unleashed a fundraising drive to help locals collar their very own Scottie By The Sea.

The well-loved sculpture known as Postcards From Fife was stationed on Leven Prom for 10 weeks as part of a popular art trail.

And it proved a pawesome addition to the town, attracting visitors keen to see the giant Scottie dog overlooking the Firth of Forth.

In all, 30 colourful Scotties, each designed by a different artist, were stationed around St Andrews and north east Fife towns.

But they have now returned to base ready to be auctioned off in aid of Maggie’s Cancer Care next week.

And it seems people across Levenmouth want too see theirs returned to its prime Promenade spot for posterity.

Nine days to raise the cash for Leven Scottie By The Sea

Levenmouth Tourism Association (LTA) mooted the idea of a community purchase in a weekend Facebook post.

And the response was overwhelmingly positive, with residents and business owners all adding their support.

The starting price for each of the Scotties is £2,000 and the association has set a £5,000 fundraising target.

And they say if their budget allows, they may even bring home a friend for “Postie”.

However, they only have nine days to raise the much-needed cash, with the auction taking place at the Old Course Hotel on November 30.

LTA treasurer Rebecca Moncrieff said hundreds of people visited the Leven Scottie sculpture during the trail.

“We thought it would be great to bring it back to add a bit of cheer to the Prom,” she added.

‘It’s a challenge but the Levenmouth community can do this’

“The Prom suffered a bit of storm damage recently so this will restore a bit of pride.

“It will be a symbol of the community coming together to make the area better.

“And if we’re successful, it will be in place before the railway line opens.”

The Levenmouth Scottie fundraiser went live on Tuesday afternoon and donations are being made.

Scotties By The Sea organisers hope the auction will raise a whopping £150,000 for Maggies.

Online bidding has already opened and demand is said to be high.

Rebecca conceded raising the required amount in time is a challenge.

However, she is confident the Levenmouth community can do it.

“I saw what happened a few weeks ago when it looked as though Buckhaven bonfire would be cancelled,” she said.

“If this community wants a Scottie, then they’ll get one.”