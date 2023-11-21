Levenmouth community unleashes fundraising drive to buy its own Scottie By The Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Levenmouth community unleashes fundraising drive to buy its own Scottie By The Sea

All 30 Scottie sculptures from the 10-week art trail will be auctioned in aid of Maggie's next week.

By Claire Warrender
"Postie" could return to Leven Prom for good if the community can raise the cash needed.
"Postie" could return to Leven Prom for good if the community can raise the cash needed. Image: Supplied by Levenmouth Tourism Association.

The Levenmouth community has unleashed a fundraising drive to help locals collar their very own Scottie By The Sea.

The well-loved sculpture known as Postcards From Fife was stationed on Leven Prom for 10 weeks as part of a popular art trail.

And it proved a pawesome addition to the town, attracting visitors keen to see the giant Scottie dog overlooking the Firth of Forth.

The popular pooch overlooked Leven beach during the Scotties By The Sea trail.
The popular pooch overlooked Leven beach during the Scotties By The Sea trail. Image: Supplied by Levenmouth Tourism Association.

In all, 30 colourful Scotties, each designed by a different artist, were stationed around St Andrews and north east Fife towns.

But they have now returned to base ready to be auctioned off in aid of Maggie’s Cancer Care next week.

And it seems people across Levenmouth want too see theirs returned to its prime Promenade spot for posterity.

Nine days to raise the cash for Leven Scottie By The Sea

Levenmouth Tourism Association (LTA) mooted the idea of a community purchase in a weekend Facebook post.

And the response was overwhelmingly positive, with residents and business owners all adding their support.

The starting price for each of the Scotties is £2,000 and the association has set a £5,000 fundraising target.

And they say if their budget allows, they may even bring home a friend for “Postie”.

The Leven Scottie could return thanks to a fundraiser
The Leven Scottie could return thanks to a fundraiser. Image: Supplied by Levenmouth Tourism Association.

However, they only have nine days to raise the much-needed cash, with the auction taking place at the Old Course Hotel on November 30.

LTA treasurer Rebecca Moncrieff said hundreds of people visited the Leven Scottie sculpture during the trail.

“We thought it would be great to bring it back to add a bit of cheer to the Prom,” she added.

‘It’s a challenge but the Levenmouth community can do this’

“The Prom suffered a bit of storm damage recently so this will restore a bit of pride.

“It will be a symbol of the community coming together to make the area better.

“And if we’re successful, it will be in place before the railway line opens.”

The Levenmouth Scottie fundraiser went live on Tuesday afternoon and donations are  being made.

Scotties By The Sea organisers hope the auction will raise a whopping £150,000 for Maggies.

Online bidding has already opened and demand is said to be high.

Rebecca conceded raising the required amount in time is a challenge.

However, she is confident the Levenmouth community can do it.

“I saw what happened a few weeks ago when it looked as though Buckhaven bonfire would be cancelled,” she said.

“If this community wants a Scottie, then they’ll get one.”

More from Fife

Broughty Ferry beach.
Tayside and Fife bathing water quality revealed - how does your local beach rate?
Rodger made is indecent proposal at the Tesco in Cardenden.
Fife loner, 61, asked 13-year-olds for threesome outside Tesco
Jack Brownlee.
Former Fife PC guilty of unlawful pursuit and assault
Benjamin Valentine.
St Andrews creep shocked students with repeated sex act in parked car
Andrew Malcolm (left) and Jake Goodfellow (right) admitted their roles in the attack.
Post-snooker assault by Fife thugs left man unconscious for seven minutes
Anna Gilfillan, left, with Summer Wroniekie, centre, and Zara Langford are preparing for the world championships in Florida.
Cupar cheerleaders over the moon as they bid for world championship glory
A Caffe Nero sign
Coffee chain Caffe Nero planning first St Andrews outlet
Fife care worker struck off
Fife support worker offered vulnerable service user a 'square go'
cake st andrews
6 of the best places to enjoy a delicious slice of cake in St…
The 75% bus discount applies to St Andrews University staff and students
St Andrews University cut-price bus travel extended as students and staff save £700,000
2

Conversation