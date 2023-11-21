Angus carer holds protest outside Dundee Arnold Clark in repairs bill dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus carer holds protest outside Dundee Arnold Clark in repairs bill dispute

Jennifer Grant was joined by family and friends holding placards outside the Balfield Road dealership.

By James Simpson
Jennifer Grant holds her protest at Arnold Clark on Balfield Road, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Jennifer Grant holds her protest at Arnold Clark on Balfield Road, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A woman has held a protest outside a Dundee Arnold Clark branch after being angered by a potential bill for car repairs.

Jennifer Grant was joined by family and friends holding placards outside the Balfield Road dealership after claims the firm pushed up the cost of planned work on her car by hundreds of pounds.

Jennifer, from Carnoustie, put her Dacia Sandero Stepway in for a service and MOT earlier this month.

She claims she was initially quoted £288 for work before the price “skyrocketed” to nearly £900.

Jennifer at the Balfield Road dealership. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Arnold Clark insists “several issues” were discovered by its mechanics.

Jennifer, a care worker, said: “I put the car in earlier this month and they said it would cost me around £288 but it might be a little more.

“They called me back to tell it was going to cost just shy of £900 – the price had skyrocketed.”

The 49-year-old told the dealership not to carry out any further work, but says she was told she needed to pay the £288 before Arnold Clark handed the keys back over.

‘I shared my story on social media and the support was unbelievable’

She said: “I know nothing about cars but there was an issue with the windscreen washer, offside rear parking break and the parking break efficiency.

“Arnold Clark told me the £288 they charged me was for further investigation but nothing was fixed.”

Jennifer later took the car to a garage in Carnoustie, where she claims the work was completed for £185.

She added: “I put a post on social media about it and people were sharing their experiences – the support was unbelievable.

The protest on Balfield Road, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I felt I had to take a stand at the dealership – they can’t treat people like this.

“How many elderly people are accepting the prices they are charging?”

A spokeswoman for Arnold Clark said: “We can confirm that Mrs Grant’s car was booked in for a service and MOT and several issues were identified with her car.

“Following this, we recommended some advisory work that Mrs Grant declined.

“We are unable to comment on any work that was carried out at another garage.”

Arnold Clark closing East Dock Street branch in Dundee

Meanwhile, Arnold Clark has confirmed the closure of one of its Dundee branches.

The Vauxhall dealership on East Dock Street is shutting in the coming weeks.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “Arnold Clark can confirm the closure of the Arnold Clark Vauxhall dealership on East Dock Street due to the consolidation of the Stellantis brands to one location on Balfield Road in Dundee.

“The branch will close before Christmas with no staff losses and Arnold Clark employees will be relocated to branches in Dundee.

“We currently have no further information on the future use of this location.”

Conversation