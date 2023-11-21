Sudden death of Dundee man, 50, ‘not suspicious’, say police

The sudden death of a 50-year-old man who was found at a house in Dundee more than a week ago wasn’t suspicious, say police.

Desmond McGreevy was discovered at a property in Brownhill Road, Charleston on November 13.

Police remained at the property for several days while the death was said to be unexplained.

‘No suspicious circumstances’ in Desmond McGreevy’s death

Now they say there are no suspicious circumstances.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were called to a property in the Brownhill Road area of Dundee, following the sudden death of a 50-year-old man around 9.30pm on Monday, November 13.

“Enquiries were carried and there were no suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Following the death a small blue tent was erected in the garden of the house.

Mr McGreevy’s wife, Janine, told The Courier that she did not wish to comment.

She added: “As you can appreciate this is a difficult time for us and is a very personal situation.”

Significant police activity after discovery in Charleston

Residents spoke of significant police activity in the area throughout the week after the discovery.

Last Friday one neighbour told The Courier: “There’s been police standing over there since Monday.

“My partner saw an ambulance and police cars (on Monday).

“Then on Tuesday night after work, I saw police at the back door. CID have been in the house.

“We’ve seen a small tent at the back door and police have been standing at the back door since Monday.”