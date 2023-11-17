Police guard tent in Dundee garden after ‘unexplained’ death of man, 50

Police have spent four days at a Dundee home after the sudden death of a 50-year-old man.

Officers say the death of the man in Charleston is being treated as unexplained.

Police were called to the house on Brownhill Road on Monday and remained at the scene on Friday, with an officer guarding a small, blue tent in the back garden.

The identity of the man has not been confirmed.

Residents have told of significant police activity in the area throughout this week.

One neighbour told The Courier: “There’s been police standing over there since Monday.

“My partner saw an ambulance and police cars (on Monday).

“Then on Tuesday night after work, I saw police at the back door. CID have been in the house.

“We’ve seen a small tent at the back door and police have been standing at the back door since Monday.”

Another resident living nearby said: “I’ve seen loads of police going up and down the street for the last couple of days but I’m really not sure why.

“It’s been at least three times today alone.

“I’ve not seen any cordon or anything like that but I’ve never seen this much police on the street. It’s usually a fairly quiet street.”

A third resident said officers were there all day on Tuesday and through the night.

One man who also lives on the street told The Courier: “I’m not entirely sure what’s happening but there’s been a lot of police in the area taking statements.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called to a property in the Brownhill Road area of Dundee, following the sudden death of a 50-year-old man around 9.30pm on Monday.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the death which is currently being treated as unexplained.”