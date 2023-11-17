Police guard tent in Dundee garden after ‘unexplained’ death of man, 50

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Police guard tent in Dundee garden after ‘unexplained’ death of man, 50

Officers have been at a house in Charleston since Monday.

By Lindsey Hamilton & Kieran Webster
Police have been guarding a small, blue tent in the garden on Brownhill Road. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Police have spent four days at a Dundee home after the sudden death of a 50-year-old man.

Officers say the death of the man in Charleston is being treated as unexplained.

Police were called to the house on Brownhill Road on Monday and remained at the scene on Friday, with an officer guarding a small, blue tent in the back garden.

The identity of the man has not been confirmed.

Residents have told of significant police activity in the area throughout this week.

Police at Charleston house for days as ‘unexplained’ death probe continues

One neighbour told The Courier: “There’s been police standing over there since Monday.

“My partner saw an ambulance and police cars (on Monday).

“Then on Tuesday night after work, I saw police at the back door. CID have been in the house.

“We’ve seen a small tent at the back door and police have been standing at the back door since Monday.”

Police officers in the garden. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

Another resident living nearby said: “I’ve seen loads of police going up and down the street for the last couple of days but I’m really not sure why.

“It’s been at least three times today alone.

“I’ve not seen any cordon or anything like that but I’ve never seen this much police on the street. It’s usually a fairly quiet street.”

A third resident said officers were there all day on Tuesday and through the night.

Police in Brownhill Road, Charleston
A police van at the scene on Friday. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

One man who also lives on the street told The Courier: “I’m not entirely sure what’s happening but there’s been a lot of police in the area taking statements.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called to a property in the Brownhill Road area of Dundee, following the sudden death of a 50-year-old man around 9.30pm on Monday.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the death which is currently being treated as unexplained.”

