Fife Controlled explosion carried out in Dunfermline after 'potentially hazardous materials' found at Army base The bomb squad was called out after the discovery of the historic items. By Lindsey Hamilton November 17 2023, 2.44pm Police close off Elgin Street while the controlled explosion is carried out. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services Bomb disposal experts have carried out a controlled explosion after "potentially hazardous materials" were found at an Army base in Dunfermline. The historic items were found in containers inside the 154 Scottish Regiment building in Elgin Street at 3pm on Thursday afternoon. Police confirmed a controlled explosion was to be carried out on Friday afternoon, but did not specify a time. A statement issued just after 2pm said: "EOD (explosive ordnance disposal) will shortly be carrying out a controlled explosion on Elgin Street, Dunfermline, after potentially hazardous material was found in containers within a property yesterday. "The items are historic and require to be disposed of safely on site." Members of the public were asked to avoid the surrounding area and local residents were asked to close their doors and windows as a precaution. Following the discovery, a spokesperson for the Army confirmed an EOD team from Edinburgh had attended the incident.
