New owner sought for ‘beloved’ Arbroath fish and chip shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

New owner sought for ‘beloved’ Arbroath fish and chip shop

The Marina, which also has a 52-seat restaurant, is on sale for £60,000.

By Rob McLaren
The Marina in Arbroath is for sale. Image: Graham and Sibbald
The Marina in Arbroath is for sale. Image: Graham and Sibbald

A new owner is sought for The Marina, a fish and chip shop with a 52-seat restaurant, in Arbroath.

The Marina at Arbroath harbour opened in 2018 after being transformed from a restaurant into a takeaway with restaurant area.

After being operated by a husband and wife team for almost six years, the Ladybridge Street business is now being advertised for sale through Graham and Sibbald.

Offers in the region of £60,000 are invited for The Marina whose seven members of staff will be transferred.

Panoramic views at The Marina in Arbroath

Martin Sutherland, from Graham and Sibbald said: “The availability of The Marina offers a fantastic opportunity for a new tenant to operate a well-known, established and beloved takeaway business overlooking Arbroath marina.

The upstairs seating area at The Marina in Arbroath. Image: Graham and Sibbald
The ground level takeaway. Image: Graham and Sibbald

“The restaurant area is located at upper level and has a fantastic panoramic balcony seating area. The pristine fish and chip shop is located at ground level.

“The Marina is a well-established and popular business, with a strong trading history run under the direct supervision of the owners, one of whom is a chef to trade.”

The Arbroath business has a growing turnover and currently opens six days a week, with scope to increase the opening hours.

The Marina, which occupies almost 2,000 sq ft, has a 10-year lease at an annual rent of £15,000.

The purchase price includes the leasehold interest, fixtures, fittings and equipment. Stock will be sold at valuation on the date of entry.

More from Business

IBM has stopped advertising X (AP)
IBM pulls ads from X after report says they appeared next to antisemitic posts
Saf is produced from sustainable sources such as agricultural waste and used cooking oil (Steve Parsons/PA)
British Airways’ green fuel project wins Government backing
Severn Trent was the biggest beneficiary of a recent Ofwat review (Rui Vieira/PA)
Shareholders to see if Severn Trent will turn on the investment taps
NMC Health entered administration in 2020 (NMC Health/PA)
Collapsed NMC Health misled markets over £3.2bn of debt, says watchdog
Music lovers are being warned by a major bank to watch out for scammers circling as Glastonbury Festival tickets become available (Ben Birchall/PA)
Music lovers hoping to attend Glastonbury warned to watch out for scammers
Alstom has announced plans to make hundreds of staff redundant (Alamy/PA)
Alstom job cuts not connected to HS2 decision, says PM
Marston’s has appointed Justin Platt to be its next boss (Marston’s/PA)
Pub giant Marston’s hires Merlin executive to be next boss
Driving test waiting times have increased (James Manning/PA)
DVSA ‘disappointed’ as workers balloted for strike action
Some 26% of people earning a six-figure salary say they are living pay cheque to pay cheque, RBC Brewin Dolphin said (Anthony Devlin/PA)
26% of people earning £100,000-plus ‘living month-to-month amid costs squeeze’
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will receive the final OBR forecast later (Toby Melville/PA)
Hunt to receive key OBR forecast as Tories eye inheritance tax cuts