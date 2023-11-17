New owner sought for ‘beloved’ Arbroath fish and chip shop

A new owner is sought for The Marina, a fish and chip shop with a 52-seat restaurant, in Arbroath.

The Marina at Arbroath harbour opened in 2018 after being transformed from a restaurant into a takeaway with restaurant area.

After being operated by a husband and wife team for almost six years, the Ladybridge Street business is now being advertised for sale through Graham and Sibbald.

Offers in the region of £60,000 are invited for The Marina whose seven members of staff will be transferred.

Panoramic views at The Marina in Arbroath

Martin Sutherland, from Graham and Sibbald said: “The availability of The Marina offers a fantastic opportunity for a new tenant to operate a well-known, established and beloved takeaway business overlooking Arbroath marina.

“The restaurant area is located at upper level and has a fantastic panoramic balcony seating area. The pristine fish and chip shop is located at ground level.

“The Marina is a well-established and popular business, with a strong trading history run under the direct supervision of the owners, one of whom is a chef to trade.”

The Arbroath business has a growing turnover and currently opens six days a week, with scope to increase the opening hours.

The Marina, which occupies almost 2,000 sq ft, has a 10-year lease at an annual rent of £15,000.

The purchase price includes the leasehold interest, fixtures, fittings and equipment. Stock will be sold at valuation on the date of entry.