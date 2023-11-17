St Andrews Superdry store set to close – but ‘staff unaware’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

St Andrews Superdry store set to close – but ‘staff unaware’

Workers haven't been told the news, despite the property being publicly marketed since May.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Superdry in Market Street, St Andrews.
Superdry is to close its St Andrews branch. Image: Google Street View

Superdry is to close its St Andrews branch – but staff haven’t been given the news by the company, it is understood.

The fashion chain has decided not to extend the lease of its Market Street premises when it expires in spring 2024.

It will be replaced by an unnamed retailer – subject to legal agreement.

The Courier understands that no closure announcement has been made to the shop’s workers.

Superdry advert says ‘staff unaware’

This is despite the property being marketed by commercial estate agency Culverwell from May this year.

The to-let advertisement – publicly available online – is labelled private and confidential.

Culverwell's advert for Superdry in St Andrews.
The ‘private and confidential’ advert says ‘staff unaware’. Image: Culverwell

It also says, in prominent letters, ‘staff unaware‘.

The advert invites offers of £102,500 per year to take on the lease from March 2024.

New retailer set to move in

“Superdry is closing,” a spokesperson for Culverwell said.

“They have a lease expiring next year and are not renewing the lease.

“We are letting it to another party and it is under offer at the moment.”

Culverwell's advert says Superdry's Market Street building is under offer.
Superdry’s Market Street building is under offer. Image: Culverwell

They went on to explain the reason a publicly available advert is labelled private and confidential.

“When we are dealing with occupiers who are looking at properties, we don’t want them walking into the shop chatting to staff who might not be aware of what’s going on,” the spokesperson added.

“It is to help the retailer so they don’t suddenly have a problem.”

St Andrews not included in list of store closures

The closure comes despite St Andrews not being listed as one of the eight stores Superdry earmarked in July for closure.

Back in March, the fashion brand revealed it had hired advisors to produce a cost-cutting plan, as it struggled to trade amid rising inflation.

Superdry would not comment on the future of its St Andrews store.

The planned closure comes after another national fashion retailer opted to shut its St Andrews branch.

In September, The Courier reported that Jack Wills was to close the brand’s only remaining Scottish branch, on Bell Street, the following month.

Workers at the outlet were said to be angry at not being informed of the plans for closure, despite the unit being advertised for lease since March.

More from Fife

controlled explosion Dunfermline
Controlled explosion carried out in Dunfermline after 'potentially hazardous materials' found at Army base
Ballingry teenager, Jake Jones, 16.
Third 'drugs' charge after death of 16-year-old in Fife
St Andrews Aquarium. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
St Andrews Aquarium partially reopens after storm damage as update issued on evacuated seals
The accident happened near the M90 Kelty junction. Image: DC Thomson.
M90 workers leapt from path of drink-driving council support worker's car
Garry Myles. Image: Facebook.
Dundee dad stole six cars in Tayside and Fife crime spree and glassed love…
Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy
Kirkcaldy's Victoria Hospital forced to close down ward after Legionella discovery
Glenrothes crash
Emergency services called after car and van crash in Glenrothes
Bomb disposal unit at Elgin Street, Dunfermline
Emergency services called after hazardous material found in Dunfermline army base
Chapel Level Nursing Home
Understaffed Kirkcaldy care home could be shut down as patients put at risk
Ballingry teenager Jake Jones, 16.
Death of Fife teenager: Woman, 23, charged with drugs offence

Conversation