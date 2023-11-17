St Andrews Superdry store set to close – but ‘staff unaware’

Superdry is to close its St Andrews branch – but staff haven’t been given the news by the company, it is understood.

The fashion chain has decided not to extend the lease of its Market Street premises when it expires in spring 2024.

It will be replaced by an unnamed retailer – subject to legal agreement.

The Courier understands that no closure announcement has been made to the shop’s workers.

Superdry advert says ‘staff unaware’

This is despite the property being marketed by commercial estate agency Culverwell from May this year.

The to-let advertisement – publicly available online – is labelled private and confidential.

It also says, in prominent letters, ‘staff unaware‘.

The advert invites offers of £102,500 per year to take on the lease from March 2024.

New retailer set to move in

“Superdry is closing,” a spokesperson for Culverwell said.

“They have a lease expiring next year and are not renewing the lease.

“We are letting it to another party and it is under offer at the moment.”

They went on to explain the reason a publicly available advert is labelled private and confidential.

“When we are dealing with occupiers who are looking at properties, we don’t want them walking into the shop chatting to staff who might not be aware of what’s going on,” the spokesperson added.

“It is to help the retailer so they don’t suddenly have a problem.”

St Andrews not included in list of store closures

The closure comes despite St Andrews not being listed as one of the eight stores Superdry earmarked in July for closure.

Back in March, the fashion brand revealed it had hired advisors to produce a cost-cutting plan, as it struggled to trade amid rising inflation.

Superdry would not comment on the future of its St Andrews store.

The planned closure comes after another national fashion retailer opted to shut its St Andrews branch.

In September, The Courier reported that Jack Wills was to close the brand’s only remaining Scottish branch, on Bell Street, the following month.

Workers at the outlet were said to be angry at not being informed of the plans for closure, despite the unit being advertised for lease since March.