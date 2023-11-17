Dog Days: ‘Memorable’ but ‘gritty’ Dundee-shot film could net its star a BAFTA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dog Days: ‘Memorable’ but ‘gritty’ Dundee-shot film could net its star a BAFTA

Courier TV critic David Pollock gives his verdict on the Dundee-shot film ahead of the upcoming Scottish BAFTAS.

Scenes from Dog Days filmed in Dundee. Image: BBC Scotland.
Scenes from Dog Days filmed in Dundee. Image: BBC Scotland.
By David Pollock

Ahead of the BAFTA Scotland awards in Glasgow this weekend, where its lead actor Conor McCarron is very deservedly up for an acting award, writer-director James Price’s breakout, Dundee-set film Dog Days made its full television premiere this week.

The film is set against a grey-skied Dundonian backdrop which is at once beautiful – glimpses of the Law and the Tay appear in the background of grand old city centre streets – and gritty.

McCarron is Zoso (Joseph, on the rare occasions he has to be formal), a Glaswegian man who’s homeless in Dundee, having moved up to be closer to his infant daughter and her mother, who he’s no longer with.

Conor McCarron in Dog Days. Image: BBC Scotland.

His life is chaotic. He begs on the street, mugs a busker for his guitar and hangs around an underpass and murky closes with his friends Laura (Shannon Allan) and Billy (Billy Howe).

While the ‘prostitute with a heart of gold’ trope is old-fashioned and done nearly to death, Allan brings it new life in the role of Laura, her performance almost as exciting as McCarron’s.

She’s naive in some ways and streetwise in others, caring but with some savagely Dundonian put-downs. Her loyalty, drug addiction and relationship with menacing pimp Terry (Brian McCardie) are all portrayed with honesty and acting class.

‘Confident and compelling film’

Also memorable is Lois Chimimba’s Grace, a music tutor who falls for Zoso when she hears him busking Frankie Miller’s version of Darlin’ extraordinarily well, offering him an unsteady path to contentment and emotional safety. Her performance is warm and natural, balancing the darkness everywhere else in the film.

There are moments where Dog Days doesn’t avoid cheesiness, namely where Zoso gets a dream gig opening for Chvrches. Yet mostly, it’s a confident and compelling film with a real authentic voice, and an understanding of how people talk and act on the street.

Cleverly, Price’s smart double ending allows it to conclude as a gangland bloodbath and a tender, emotional drama at the same time.

While the director is a talent to watch, though, McCarron’s is the real breakout performance here. As a cheeky, witty leading man, a vulnerable and enraged antihero, and a damn good singer besides, he has it all.

My verdict?

Four stars

Dog Days is available to view again on BBC iPlayer.

