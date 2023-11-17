100+ posters circulated as police helicopter joins search for Perthshire’s Pauline Alston

The search for Perthshire woman Pauline Alston has stepped up a gear, with more than 100 posters circulated in the local area.

Pauline, 77, was last seen close to her home in Dalcrue Farm, near Pitcairngreen, on Sunday at 5pm.

Police have issued two separate appeals and deployed searchers to scour the River Almond, which dissects the farm, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the past two days they have redoubled their efforts, with officers from as far afield as Inverness and Aberdeen searching for the missing farmer.

Dog and marine teams have been deployed, with a police helicopter also scouring the area.

Posters of Pauline Alston aim to raise awareness

Pauline’s family have also been proactive.

They have printed 100 posters for display in shops and public buildings.

Another 20 A3 signs are being shown next to local roads.

Her nephew Gavin McPherson said: “The police are continuing their search on the land, in the river, and today also by helicopter.

“The family have put up posters by the roads near the farm and in nearby towns.

“The posters have gone up from Pitcairngreen to Almondbank and Methven.

“We’re extremely concerned for Pauline’s safety and appreciate all of the support we’ve received from the police, the local community and the media in raising awareness of the search for Pauline.”

Family continue to appeal for information

Pauline is described as 5ft 4in tall, of slim build, with short grey hair and wears glasses.

She has a strong Irish accent.

It is not known in which direction she may have headed after leaving her home but she would have been on foot.

Pauline’s husband Alistair, 82, previously told The Courier: “It is quite a big farm steading and her eyesight isn’t good.

“Could she have gone outside somewhere and got stuck? We just don’t know.”

Gavin also appealed for dog walkers in the area to be on the lookout for anything unusual, such as a pair of glasses or jacket.

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone who believes they may have seen Pauline at any time since 5pm on Sunday is asked to call 101 urgently, quoting reference 1160 of Monday, 13 November, 2023.