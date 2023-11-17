100+ posters circulated as police helicopter joins search for Perthshire’s Pauline Alston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

100+ posters circulated as police helicopter joins search for Perthshire’s Pauline Alston

Police from as far as Inverness and Aberdeen have joined the search for the missing 77-year-old.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Collage of police searching for Pauline Alston at Dalcrue Farm, near Pitcairngreen, Perthshire, and a missing person sign on the A85.
Police and family members have upped their efforts to find missing Perthshire woman Pauline Alston. Image: Gavin McPherson

The search for Perthshire woman Pauline Alston has stepped up a gear, with more than 100 posters circulated in the local area.

Pauline, 77, was last seen close to her home in Dalcrue Farm, near Pitcairngreen, on Sunday at 5pm.

Police have issued two separate appeals and deployed searchers to scour the River Almond, which dissects the farm, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the past two days they have redoubled their efforts, with officers from as far afield as Inverness and Aberdeen searching for the missing farmer.

Dog and marine teams have been deployed, with a police helicopter also scouring the area.

Posters of Pauline Alston aim to raise awareness

Pauline’s family have also been proactive.

They have printed 100 posters for display in shops and public buildings.

Another 20 A3 signs are being shown next to local roads.

Pauline Alston’s family have circulated ‘missing person’ posters. Image: Gavin McPherson
An appeal to find Pauline Alston next to the A85 between Crieff and Perth.
One of the posters next to the A85 between Crieff and Perth. Image: Gavin McPherson

Her nephew Gavin McPherson said: “The police are continuing their search on the land, in the river, and today also by helicopter.

“The family have put up posters by the roads near the farm and in nearby towns.

“The posters have gone up from Pitcairngreen to Almondbank and Methven.

“We’re extremely concerned for Pauline’s safety and appreciate all of the support we’ve received from the police, the local community and the media in raising awareness of the search for Pauline.”

Family continue to appeal for information

Pauline is described as 5ft 4in tall, of slim build, with short grey hair and wears glasses.

She has a strong Irish accent.

It is not known in which direction she may have headed after leaving her home but she would have been on foot.

Missing Perthshire woman Pauline Alston
Pauline is of slim build and has a strong Irish accent. Image: Gavin McPherson

Pauline’s husband Alistair, 82, previously told The Courier: “It is quite a big farm steading and her eyesight isn’t good.

“Could she have gone outside somewhere and got stuck? We just don’t know.”

Police at Dalcrue Farm in the search for missing Perthshire woman Pauline Alston.
Officers at Dalcrue Farm searching for Pauline. Images: Gavin McPherson

Gavin also appealed for dog walkers in the area to be on the lookout for anything unusual, such as a pair of glasses or jacket.

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone who believes they may have seen Pauline at any time since 5pm on Sunday is asked to call 101 urgently, quoting reference 1160 of Monday, 13 November, 2023.

More from Perth & Kinross

Armed police on Balunie Street, February 14 2021.
Lizanec murder trial - Accused told police during Dundee stand-off ‘I need to face…
Perth Leisure Pool
Perth Leisure pool to fully reopen almost a month after contaminant forced closure
George Dillon pled guilty to careless driving.
GB international cyclist's back broken in Perthshire accident as driver spared ban
Thomas Law. Image: Facebook.
Abusive Perth father who kicked pregnant partner in stomach avoids prison term 'by slimmest…
T in the Park was held at Strathallan Castle in 2015 and 2016.
I watched drug dealers scale fence to get into T in the Park claims…
Louise Paterson holding parts of her car's bumper
Woman's bumper ripped off at Perth car park dubbed 'worst in Britain'
Murder-accused John Lizanec's mother Francis Flood, told the trial about events in her Dundee home as police arrived.
Lizanec murder trial - Accused told his mum in Dundee ‘I’ve done a bad…
Caoimhe Fisher, pictured with mother Victoria, played Rhona Glenrothie in Christmas in Scotland. Image: Stagebox Management/Channel 5/Paramount
Fife girl, 11, who played key role in Christmas in Scotland 'overwhelmed' by response…
St Margaret;s Hospital, Auchterarder, exterior
The 4 Perthshire hospitals that have NEVER been inspected
Brothers behind Wasted Degrees Brewing Conall and Jack.
Pitlochry brothers reveal 'homecoming' plan for £500k brewery and taproom

Conversation