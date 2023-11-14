Missing Perthshire woman, 77, may have sought shelter, police say

A missing Perthshire woman may have sought shelter, police say.

Police Scotland has made a renewed appeal for information to help trace Pauline Alston.

The 77-year-old was last seen at her home in the Pitcairngreen area near Perth around 5pm on Sunday, November 12, and concern is growing for her welfare.

Inspector James Longden said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Pauline and I urge people in the Pitcairngreen area to check gardens and outbuildings.

“The weather has been cold and wet, and Pauline may have sought shelter.”

She is described as being 5ft 4in tall, slim build, with short grey hair and wears glasses.

It is not known in which direction she may have headed after leaving her home but she would have been on foot.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Pauline at any time since 5pm is asked to call 101 urgently, quoting reference 1160 of Monday, 13 November, 2023.