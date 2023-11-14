Missing Perthshire woman, 77, may have sought shelter, police say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Missing Perthshire woman, 77, may have sought shelter, police say

A renewed appeal to help trace Pauline Alston has been issued.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Pauline Alston.
Pauline Alston. Image: Police Scotland

A missing Perthshire woman may have sought shelter, police say.

Police Scotland has made a renewed appeal for information to help trace Pauline Alston.

The 77-year-old was last seen at her home in the Pitcairngreen area near Perth around 5pm on Sunday, November 12, and concern is growing for her welfare.

Inspector James Longden said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Pauline and I urge people in the Pitcairngreen area to check gardens and outbuildings.

“The weather has been cold and wet, and Pauline may have sought shelter.”

Pauline Alston
A renewed appeal to find Pauline has been issued. Image: Police Scotland

She is described as being 5ft 4in tall, slim build, with short grey hair and wears glasses.

It is not known in which direction she may have headed after leaving her home but she would have been on foot.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Pauline at any time since 5pm is asked to call 101 urgently, quoting reference 1160 of Monday, 13 November, 2023.

