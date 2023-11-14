Inside ‘little Fife castle’ that’s been turned into unique home

A 17th-century Fife building that has been turned into a unique home has been put up for sale.

The B-listed property in Inverkeithing has been described as a “little castle”.

Known as The Doocot, the one-bedroom building on Merchants Way is small but full of charm and character.

It is on the market for £145,000.

A doocot, or dovecot, was historically a structure for housing pigeons, containing compartments for the birds to roost and lay eggs.

According to the sales brochure, the home’s current owner said: “I’ve loved living in The Doocot for the past seven years.

“It’s a really special building.

“It has a great blend of old and new; outside it looks like a little castle while inside it feels like a modern home.”

The house is set over three levels, featuring a mezzanine landing on the top floor, where the home’s only double bed sits in the curve of the turret.

The mezzanine looks over the first-floor lounge, which has 12 top-light windows to retain the ‘doocot’ appearance.

There is also space for a table and chair set in this room.

On the ground floor is a fitted kitchen and a modern bathroom.

The property has double glazing and electric heating throughout.

A small lawn area surrounds the building and off-street parking is available.

The Inverkeithing house – which was last for sale in 2016 for offers over £119,000 – is being marketed for sale by Maloco Mowat Parker.

Elsewhere in Fife, a house below Forth Bridge has hit the market – but is nearly £250,000 cheaper than a similar property just yards away.