Inside ‘little Fife castle’ that’s been turned into unique home

The Inverkeithing property dates from the 17th century.

By Ellidh Aitken
The "little castle" home in Inverkeithing. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
The "little castle" home in Inverkeithing. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker

A 17th-century Fife building that has been turned into a unique home has been put up for sale.

The B-listed property in Inverkeithing has been described as a “little castle”.

Known as The Doocot, the one-bedroom building on Merchants Way is small but full of charm and character.

It is on the market for £145,000.

The property stands out against its surroundings. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
The house resembles a small castle. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
The unique property dates back to the 17th century. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker

A doocot, or dovecot, was historically a structure for housing pigeons, containing compartments for the birds to roost and lay eggs.

According to the sales brochure, the home’s current owner said: “I’ve loved living in The Doocot for the past seven years.

“It’s a really special building.

“It has a great blend of old and new; outside it looks like a little castle while inside it feels like a modern home.”

There is a mezzanine level overlooking the lounge. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
The home has three levels. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
There is space in the lounge for a table and chair set or home office space. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
The home is modern throughout. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
There are ample storage options. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
The lounge is also used as a workspace. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
The lounge as seen from the mezzanine level.
The workspace area. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
Stairs lead to the top floor and bedroom. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
The bedroom has its own mezzanine level. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
The bedroom is tucked away in the turret. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
The bed sits in the curve of the turret. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker

The house is set over three levels, featuring a mezzanine landing on the top floor, where the home’s only double bed sits in the curve of the turret.

The mezzanine looks over the first-floor lounge, which has 12 top-light windows to retain the ‘doocot’ appearance.

There is also space for a table and chair set in this room.

On the ground floor is a fitted kitchen and a modern bathroom.

The mezzanine landing. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
There is storage space outside the bedroom. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
The kitchen is modern and fitted. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
The kitchen has space for a dining table. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
The front door leads into the kitchen. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
There is a modern bathroom on the ground floor. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker

The property has double glazing and electric heating throughout.

A small lawn area surrounds the building and off-street parking is available.

The Inverkeithing house – which was last for sale in 2016 for offers over £119,000 – is being marketed for sale by Maloco Mowat Parker.

Elsewhere in Fife, a house below Forth Bridge has hit the market – but is nearly £250,000 cheaper than a similar property just yards away.

Conversation