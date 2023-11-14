Pupil support assistant fractured officer’s finger after drunkenly removing clothing in Fife  

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pupil support assistant fractured officer’s finger after drunkenly removing clothing in Fife  

A sheriff said a message needs to be sent to society that such conduct is unacceptable.

By Jamie McKenzie
The assault happened at Pan Ha', Dysart.
The assault happened at Pan Ha', Dysart.

A Fife woman began drunkenly stripping and fractured a police officer’s finger at a caravan site.

Lisa Milne, 41, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit assaulting the female constable on July 9 this year at Pan Ha’, Dysart.

A sheriff said a message needs to be sent to society that such conduct is unacceptable but was unable to immediately jail the pupil support assistant.

Police assault

Prosecutor Andrew Brown told the court police were called by a member of the public at about 1.15am to advise Milne had turned up at their caravan in an intoxicated state.

She began removing items of clothing while screaming and shouting.

The fiscal said: “Officers attended and traced the accused.

“She was extremely intoxicated and behaving erratically.

“She was wearing only her leggings, trainers and a bra”.

Pan Ha, Dysart
Events unfolded at Pan Ha’, Dysart. Image: Google.

Milne was asked to sit in the back of the police vehicle and was initially compliant but her mood suddenly changed and she began shouting and swearing towards the female officer.

The fiscal depute said Milne then grabbed hold of the fingers of the officer’s right hand and “forcibly bent them backwards”.

A colleague had to step in to help free her hand.

No memory or attack

A medical examination confirmed the officer had sustained a fractured finger on her right hand.

No details were given about her recovery or any time off work.

Milne pled guilty to assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and removing items of her clothing.

Defence lawyer Aron Thomson said the first offender has no recollection of the incident due to being heavily under the influence – she had mixed alcohol with pain medication.

The solicitor said Milne is remorseful and has since been abstaining from alcohol.

Mr Thomson said Milne presently works full time as a pupil support assistant at an additional needs school.

Prison warranted

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith said he is “totally appalled and stunned” by the number of people in his court for attacks on emergency workers, particularly police officers.

The sheriff told Milne he accepts this was out of character but that a custodial sentence is appropriate for those who assault police, particularly for those who fracture a bone as she did, as there “requires to be a message sent to society” that this conduct is unacceptable.

However, he said legislation has tied his hands and he is required by law to get a background report, which will look at potential direct alternatives to prison given her job and lack of previous offending.

Sentence was deferred until December 8.

