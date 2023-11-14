Pupil support assistant fractured officer’s finger after drunkenly removing clothing in Fife  

A Fife woman began drunkenly stripping and fractured a police officer’s finger at a caravan site.

Lisa Milne, 41, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit assaulting the female constable on July 9 this year at Pan Ha’, Dysart.

A sheriff said a message needs to be sent to society that such conduct is unacceptable but was unable to immediately jail the pupil support assistant.

Police assault

Prosecutor Andrew Brown told the court police were called by a member of the public at about 1.15am to advise Milne had turned up at their caravan in an intoxicated state.

She began removing items of clothing while screaming and shouting.

The fiscal said: “Officers attended and traced the accused.

“She was extremely intoxicated and behaving erratically.

“She was wearing only her leggings, trainers and a bra”.

Milne was asked to sit in the back of the police vehicle and was initially compliant but her mood suddenly changed and she began shouting and swearing towards the female officer.

The fiscal depute said Milne then grabbed hold of the fingers of the officer’s right hand and “forcibly bent them backwards”.

A colleague had to step in to help free her hand.

No memory or attack

A medical examination confirmed the officer had sustained a fractured finger on her right hand.

No details were given about her recovery or any time off work.

Milne pled guilty to assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and removing items of her clothing.

Defence lawyer Aron Thomson said the first offender has no recollection of the incident due to being heavily under the influence – she had mixed alcohol with pain medication.

The solicitor said Milne is remorseful and has since been abstaining from alcohol.

Mr Thomson said Milne presently works full time as a pupil support assistant at an additional needs school.

Prison warranted

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith said he is “totally appalled and stunned” by the number of people in his court for attacks on emergency workers, particularly police officers.

The sheriff told Milne he accepts this was out of character but that a custodial sentence is appropriate for those who assault police, particularly for those who fracture a bone as she did, as there “requires to be a message sent to society” that this conduct is unacceptable.

However, he said legislation has tied his hands and he is required by law to get a background report, which will look at potential direct alternatives to prison given her job and lack of previous offending.

Sentence was deferred until December 8.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.