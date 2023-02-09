The best 6 pubs in Angus to kick back and watch live sport in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The best 6 pubs in Angus to kick back and watch live sport in

By Glen Barclay
February 9 2023, 5.00pm
Angus locals enjoying a cold beer at The Aboukir Hotel, Carnoustie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
Angus locals enjoying a cold beer at The Aboukir Hotel, Carnoustie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Is there a better combination than watching some high stakes sporting action with a pint in hand?

Take a look at our guide to Angus’ finest drinking venues that provide both glorious, golden nectar and good cheer for sports fans.

We can’t promise Scottish success on the field or that silverware is on the horizon but good pints and company are guaranteed.

The Townhouse Hotel – Arbroath

Spacious and modern with plenty screens to enjoy the finest sporting action The Townhouse in Arbroath has the lot.

A solid selection of pints on draught include Italian favourite Birra Moretti and enough Guinness to satisfy an Irishman.

Placed alongside a menu that will have the taste buds tingling before, during and after the match has finished. The bar bites at four for £18 include choices of haggis bon bons, salt and pepper chicken and mozzarella dippers.

The atmosphere is friendly and welcoming with a fleet of staff that provide efficient service.

Address: 99 High Street, Arbroath DD11 1DP

The Brechin Arms – Brechin

This pub sits pride of place on the main street in Brechin.

A small, cosy venue with a mixed clientele The Brechin Arms is a regular haunt of Brechin City football fans.

Equipped with an open fire this family run boozer provides a more relaxed backdrop for sports fans to kick back.

Choose your tipple from many a bottled beer or try out one of the real ales, which change on the regular.

If pints aren’t your thing then the extensive cocktail menu might draw you in.

Come win, lose or draw a night in The Brechin Arms is sure to be a good one.

Address: 44 St David Street, Brechin DD9 6EQ

Aboukir Hotel – Carnoustie

Within walking distance of the championship course, the Aboukir Hotel and Bar is the go-to spot in Carnoustie.

With a range of beers on tap you’re spoiled for choice. Coors Light, Aspall, Tennent’s and Stella Artois amongst others.

The hotel boasts several large screens that encapsulate the sporting action.

The Aboukir offers an extensive food menu of Indian favourites in a modern setting and comfortable accommodation to boot.

Address – 38 Ireland Street, Carnoustie DD7 6AT

The Osnaburg – Forfar

Boasting a fresh, more open-plan layout The Osnaburg bar in Forfar is an essential stop off for any sports fan heading to Strathmore.

Regularly hosting rambunctious fight nights, on the TV of course, the Oz is sure to fulfil any hunger for sporting action.

Whilst not the biggest premises on this list, The Osnaburg makes up for it with its atmosphere.

When the pub is packed and your team scores the cheers can be held down the close and into the town.

Offering an extensive lunch menu for a pre-match bite the options on tap produce the essentials of Tennent’s, Guinness, Peroni alongside hipster favourite Punk IPA.

Address: 23 Osnaburg Street, Forfar DD8 2AA

The Attic Club – Kirriemuir

A stellar line-up of draught beers awaits visitors to The Attic Club with Birra Moretti, Amstel and Beavertown’s signature Neck Oil all on offer.

The industrial style of Kirrie’s newest bar provides the perfect backdrop for a pint in the little red town.

Sitting high above the town, in the former dancing hall of The Ogilvy Arms Hotel, you can enjoy the match on either of the two projector screens.

Or opt for an individual booth, equipped with a TV, to provide a modicum of privacy for you and your teammates.

With regular live music providing a reason to stay out after the heartbreak of a last minute drama, The Attic is not to be missed.

Address: 2A St Malcolm’s Wynd, Kirriemuir DD8 4HB

The Market Arms – Montrose

Mixing the old school bar aesthetic with rampant sports fans, especially on a Saturday afternoon, The Market Arms sits proudly on Montrose high street.

With quaint snugs and plenty seats it provides a vibrant destination for viewing sport.

The greatest compliment to be paid is that The Market Arms would slot perfectly inside an Edgar Wright movie. Simon Pegg would not look out of place within its four walls.

A true sporting hot spot, it will take care of your Six Nations fix. Before fulfilling any need for football, golf or tennis.

It offers a wide range of lagers and lesser known ales, including Wooha Brewing’s blonde ale.

Address: 95 High Street, Montrose DD10 8QY

Posted by The Market Arms on Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Already a subscriber? Sign in




