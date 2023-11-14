Blairgowrie quarry extension may go ahead – despite council refusal and 100 objections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blairgowrie quarry extension may go ahead – despite council refusal and 100 objections

Councillors already blocked the expansion of Marlee quarry, near Blairgowrie, but the Scottish Government is set to overrule them.

By Morag Lindsay
Marlee Quarry site, currently agricultural land
Marlee Quarry could be extended into neighbouring fields. Image: Google Street View

A quarry company is a step closer to winning approval for a controversial expansion near Blairgowrie.

Laird Aggregates has been told it can go ahead with its plan for Marlee Quarry, as long as it can reach a legal agreement with Perth and Kinross Council.

The firm appealed to the Scottish Government after the council rejected its application last year.

Locals had sent more than 100 objections to planners.

A Scottish Government reporter has now signalled they are prepared to uphold Laird Aggregates’ appeal.

But the move has been branded a “slap in the face” for local democracy.

Local councillor Bob Brawn said the Blairgowrie quarry ruling appeared to “minimise or trivialise all the concerns of local people”.

Blairgowrie councillor Bob Brawn in suit and tie
Conservative Blairgowrie councillor Bob Brawn has hit out at the quarry decision.

And Murdo Fraser MP has written to the Scottish Government urging it not to overturn the planning committee’s unanimous decision.

He said: “There is a pattern here where the Scottish Government is riding roughshod over local residents’ concerns.”

Blairgowrie quarry move rejected by councillors

Marlee Quarry supplies all of the road grit to Tayside Contracts, which covers the council areas of Perth and Kinross, Angus and Dundee City.

It also supplies ready-mix concrete to the construction industry.

The quarry, to the south-west of Blairgowrie, has been in operation for more than 20 years and employs 10 people.

Laird Aggregates wants to expand it into neighbouring fields.

That would allow for about 75,000 tonnes of sand and gravel to be extracted each year.

aerial view of Marlee Quarry site in countryside near Blairgowrie
An aerial view of Marlee Quarry near Blairgowrie. Image: Google Maps.

Locals had raised road safety concerns, as well as the impact of noise and dust on nearby properties.

There were also warnings that the development could damage the local visitor economy.

Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee refused the company’s application in 2022.

The council said it had taken into account the potential harms to nearby homes and conservation sites.

However, the Scottish Government’s planning appeals division has overruled that decision.

Its ruling states: “The reporter is minded to grant permission subject to a legal agreement being reached.”

Final approval has been deferred to allow discussions to take place.

Quarry appeal decision points to wider issues, say critics

Murdo Fraser MSP has written to Joe Fitzpatrick, Minister for Local Government, Empowerment and Planning, asking him to block consent.

Murdo Fraser in the Scottish parliament
Murdo Fraser. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.

Mr Fraser said: “This was a planning application that attracted widespread opposition from local residents, many of whom live in close proximity to the site.

He went on: “I have stressed to the Minister for Local Government that he must appreciate the anger that there is in the local community due to the decision of the democratically elected local planning authority now about to be overturned by Scottish Ministers.

“There is a pattern here where the Scottish Government is riding roughshod over local residents’ concerns.”

Councillor Bob Brawn said there was considerable opposition to the project.

“For the Reporter (appointed by Scottish Ministers) to ignore this and seemingly minimise or trivialise all the concerns of local people and elected members is yet another slap in the face for local democracy,” he said.

“And it shows once again that this appeal process needs to be reviewed as a matter of urgency.”

Perth and Kinross Council was asked to comment.

Conversation