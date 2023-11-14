Fife carer who stole gift cards from vulnerable service user struck off by watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife carer who stole gift cards from vulnerable service user struck off by watchdog

Dianne Rodger was convicted of theft at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

By Kieran Webster
Former Fife Council carer Diane Rodger.
Diane Rodger. Image: DC Thomson

A Fife carer who stole gift cards from a vulnerable man has been struck off by a watchdog.

Dianne Rodger, who was employed by Fife Council at the time, stole £50 worth of gift cards from a 63-year-old man in Crossgates between December 5 and 20 last year.

She pleaded guilty to theft at Dunfermline Sherriff Court in July and was fined £600.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) launched its own investigation and has now found that Rodger’s “behaviour is incompatible with professional registration”.

The SSSC report said: “Your conviction shows a disregard for the law that raises concerns about your suitability to work within the social care profession.

Rodger pleaded guilty to theft at Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Theft from a service user is not behaviour that would be expected from a person registered with the SSSC and risks bringing into disrepute the social services profession.”

The SSSC also found Rodger’s behaviour showed contempt for the law and that she had abused the trust placed in her, showed a lack of insight or remorse and failed to cooperate with the watchdog.

It was, however, noted she had been registered with the SSSC since 2021 with no complaints.

Rodger resigned from her job following the theft.

Fife man bought four gift cards for regular carers before theft

In July, procurator fiscal depute Amy Robertson told the court that the man being cared for went to Morrisons in Cowdenbeath and bought four gift cards – one for each of his regular carers.

He bought two cards worth £30 and another two worth £25 on December 8 last year.

Later that day, he gifted the two higher-valued cards and placed the other two, which were addressed to his other two female carers, in a folder.

Between December 8 and 20, Rodger went into the man’s home to provide support.

Rodger was captured on CCTV spending the vouchers. Image: Google Street View

One of his regular carers was informed by the other two women that they had not received the cards.

A search found the cards were missing.

Police were informed, and after checking CCTV footage from the store, saw Rodger spending the vouchers.

Sharon McKenzie, Fife Council’s head of HR, said:  “As a responsible employer, we don’t discuss the individual circumstances of any current or former employees.”

