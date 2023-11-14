Fife carer who stole gift cards from vulnerable service user struck off by watchdog

A Fife carer who stole gift cards from a vulnerable man has been struck off by a watchdog.

Dianne Rodger, who was employed by Fife Council at the time, stole £50 worth of gift cards from a 63-year-old man in Crossgates between December 5 and 20 last year.

She pleaded guilty to theft at Dunfermline Sherriff Court in July and was fined £600.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) launched its own investigation and has now found that Rodger’s “behaviour is incompatible with professional registration”.

The SSSC report said: “Your conviction shows a disregard for the law that raises concerns about your suitability to work within the social care profession.

“Theft from a service user is not behaviour that would be expected from a person registered with the SSSC and risks bringing into disrepute the social services profession.”

The SSSC also found Rodger’s behaviour showed contempt for the law and that she had abused the trust placed in her, showed a lack of insight or remorse and failed to cooperate with the watchdog.

It was, however, noted she had been registered with the SSSC since 2021 with no complaints.

Rodger resigned from her job following the theft.

Fife man bought four gift cards for regular carers before theft

In July, procurator fiscal depute Amy Robertson told the court that the man being cared for went to Morrisons in Cowdenbeath and bought four gift cards – one for each of his regular carers.

He bought two cards worth £30 and another two worth £25 on December 8 last year.

Later that day, he gifted the two higher-valued cards and placed the other two, which were addressed to his other two female carers, in a folder.

Between December 8 and 20, Rodger went into the man’s home to provide support.

One of his regular carers was informed by the other two women that they had not received the cards.

A search found the cards were missing.

Police were informed, and after checking CCTV footage from the store, saw Rodger spending the vouchers.

Sharon McKenzie, Fife Council’s head of HR, said: “As a responsible employer, we don’t discuss the individual circumstances of any current or former employees.”