AC/DC fans hope to take Kirriemuir hero Bon Scott to Christmas No1

Fans of AC/DC have launched a campaign to get the rockers to Christmas number one.

And it could mean a Bon Noel if they secure the top slot for one of the songs fronted by the Kirriemuir baker’s son who found fame with the legendary outfit.

It comes a decade after fans made a Christmas No1 bid for Highway to Hell on the band’s 40th anniversary.

The track eventually secured number four in the 2013 chart after selling more than 43,000 copies – 34 years after its original release.

And it earned AC/DC their first top 10 UK hit.

Facebook campaign

Now, fans behind the AC/DC We Salute You Facebook page have launched a fresh campaign for this festive season.

They want its 147,000 followers to help get AC/DC – and Angus-born frontman Bon Scott – three places higher to mark the band’s half century.

The global legion of fans is being asked which track they would like to see chosen.

An AC/DC for Christmas No. 1 Facebook group has already gathered almost 1,500 members in little over a day.

Suggestions are pouring in for the song to feature in the Christmas campaign.

They include top tracks Bon featured on, including his signature song, Long Way to the Top.

The original video is recreated every year at the Bonfest AC/DC tribute in Kirriemuir.

One of the event’s headline acts takes to the back of a truck for a town centre tour, just as AC/DC did on the streets of Melbourne in February 1976 for an Australian television music programme.

Fast-living frontman

Scott was six when his family moved to a new life in Melbourne.

He joined Glasgow brothers Angus and Malcolm Young in AC/DC in 1974.

But just six years’ later the fast-living Scot was found dead in the back of a car in Dulwich, London.

A coroner recorded a verdict of “death by misadventure” after ruling the 33-year-old died from acute alcohol poisoning.

Scott is commemorated in bronze at Bellies Brae in Kirrie after AC/DC fans donated £50,000 to fund a statue unveiled at Bonfest in 2016.

And he is also honoured with a stone slab in the town’s Cumberland Close ‘walk of fame’.

It features famous Kirriemuir sons such as geologist Sir Charles Lyell, mountaineer Sir Hugh Munro and three Victoria Cross holders.