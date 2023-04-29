Shoot to Thrill: The 25 best Bonfest pictures as the AC/DC family rock Kirriemuir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Shoot to Thrill: The 25 best Bonfest pictures as the AC/DC family rock Kirriemuir

Angus rocks to the annual invasion of global fans to honour Kirrie baker's boy Bon Scott.

By Graham Brown
Rachel McAdam is ready to party. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Rachel McAdam is ready to party. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Kirriemuir has rock and rolled out the red carpet to thousands of AC/DC fans.

On Saturday, the wee red town’s population swelled for Bonfest as locals joined fans of the band from around the globe.

Kirrie pubs were packed with punters enjoying live music as music brought the generations together.

Friday festival goers who filled the campsite beside the main arena for the first of three nights of headline bands made their way into the town centre for one of the annual highlights.

Bonfest AC/DC festival in Kirriemuir
Fans from around the world come to Bonfest. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Town centre tour

The recreation of It’s a Long Way to the Top sees a truck tour the town centre with the 1975 hit being blasted out live.

And this year Bon’s son, Dave Stevens, as well as the band’s original session drummer, Tony Currenti, were on the mobile stage.

Main arena band Pure DC had the honour of performing on the back of a classic home town Forrest family lorry.

Long Way to the Top at Bonfest Kirrie
Pure DC on the Long way to the Top lorry play through the centre of Kirrie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The international tribute band first played with Tony at the unveiling of the Bon Scott statue in 2016.

He performed with them again in 2018 and the Italian-born 71-year-old is playing in the UK for the last time.

Long way across the pond to Kirrie

2023 has also brought together two of AC/DC’s US superfans together for the first time – thousands of miles from home.

Mike Stewart and Terry Shockley run the AC/DC Family! Facebook page and have half a million followers.

But retired Oregon farmer Terry says it’s taken until now for them to shake each other’s hand.

US fan Terry Shockley at Bonfest.
Terry Shockley is all smiles having travelled from Oregon for his second Bonfest. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Mike’s in Alabama and we’ve been running this AC/DC Family! page for 12 years but we finally get to meet where – here in Kirriemuir.”

“They are the most beautiful people in his town and they just welcome the AC/DC family with open arms.”

“I started following AC/DC in 1979,” he said.

“Then, for my 21st birthday, I went to the first five shows of Highway to Hell in California.

Lewis Duncan at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.
Nine-year-old Lewis Duncan shreds the guitar in Kirrie town centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I ran out of money, but thought ‘that’s ok’, I’ll see Bon on the next tour.

“And it never happened.”

Scott died in London in 1980 at the age of 33.

Terry has seen the band 28 times and is penning a book – Rollin’ Down the Highways – on his 40-plus years of following AC/DC.

“It’s my second time here and it’s just such a great festival,” he said.

“And the absolute best thing about it is these Scottish breakfasts!”

Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards was Thunderstruck by Bonfest.

Young fan at Bonfest Kirriemuir AC/DC festival.
Never too young to rock and roll.
Pure DC frontman Niuton Paganella at Bonfest Kirriemuir.
Pure DC frontman Niuton Paganella rocked the centre of the wee red town.
AC/DC drummer Tony Currenti.
Tony Currenti was AC/DC’s session drummer in the early days of the Australian band.
Peter Pan statue in Kirriemuir town centre.
Peter rocking the pan pipe and denim.
Bonfest fans at AC/DC Kirriemuir festival.
David Aberdeen in denim.
Bonfest AC/DC festival Kirriemuir.
Let There Be Rock!
Wee devil at Bonfest AC/DC festival Kirriemuir.
Katie Forbes with wee devil Ada Forbes, 2.
First time Bonfest visitor William Green from California (left) and Terry Shockley from Oregon.
Long Way to the Top at Bonfest Kirriemuir.
Fan power.
Bon Scott son Dave Stevens at Kirriemuir Bonfest.
Bon Scott’s son Dave Stevens (left) with AC/DC drummer Tony Currenti on the Long Way to the Top truck.
Bonfest fans at AC/DC Kirriemuir festival.
The magic never fades.
Pure DC AC/DC tribute band at Bonfest.
Pure DC and Niuton Paganella rock a packed Kirrie town centre.
Erin Robertson with Neil Matthew and Robyn-Rose Matthew, 4 are rocking.
Fans at the Bon Scott statue in Kirriemuir.
Izzy Anderson, Caroline Graham and Suzie Queripel at the Bon Scott statue.
Kirriemuir AC/DC Bonfest.
High voltage energy from fans Jenni Harper and Lynn Ritchie.
Bonfest crowds at Kirriemuir.
We salute you.
All eyes on the town centre tour.
Duck Phatt band at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.
Duck Phatt on the Bon statue stage.
Bonfest Kirriemuir
Hair guitar.
Rachel McAdam rocks.

 

 

