Shoot to Thrill: The 25 best Bonfest pictures as the AC/DC family rock Kirriemuir

Kirriemuir has rock and rolled out the red carpet to thousands of AC/DC fans.

On Saturday, the wee red town’s population swelled for Bonfest as locals joined fans of the band from around the globe.

Kirrie pubs were packed with punters enjoying live music as music brought the generations together.

Friday festival goers who filled the campsite beside the main arena for the first of three nights of headline bands made their way into the town centre for one of the annual highlights.

Town centre tour

The recreation of It’s a Long Way to the Top sees a truck tour the town centre with the 1975 hit being blasted out live.

And this year Bon’s son, Dave Stevens, as well as the band’s original session drummer, Tony Currenti, were on the mobile stage.

Main arena band Pure DC had the honour of performing on the back of a classic home town Forrest family lorry.

The international tribute band first played with Tony at the unveiling of the Bon Scott statue in 2016.

He performed with them again in 2018 and the Italian-born 71-year-old is playing in the UK for the last time.

Long way across the pond to Kirrie

2023 has also brought together two of AC/DC’s US superfans together for the first time – thousands of miles from home.

Mike Stewart and Terry Shockley run the AC/DC Family! Facebook page and have half a million followers.

But retired Oregon farmer Terry says it’s taken until now for them to shake each other’s hand.

“Mike’s in Alabama and we’ve been running this AC/DC Family! page for 12 years but we finally get to meet where – here in Kirriemuir.”

“They are the most beautiful people in his town and they just welcome the AC/DC family with open arms.”

“I started following AC/DC in 1979,” he said.

“Then, for my 21st birthday, I went to the first five shows of Highway to Hell in California.

“I ran out of money, but thought ‘that’s ok’, I’ll see Bon on the next tour.

“And it never happened.”

Scott died in London in 1980 at the age of 33.

Terry has seen the band 28 times and is penning a book – Rollin’ Down the Highways – on his 40-plus years of following AC/DC.

“It’s my second time here and it’s just such a great festival,” he said.

“And the absolute best thing about it is these Scottish breakfasts!”

Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards was Thunderstruck by Bonfest.