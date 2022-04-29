Bon’s boy is back in Kirrie as AC/DC family floods in from across the globe for three-day rock festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Bon’s boy is back in Kirrie as AC/DC family floods in from across the globe for three-day rock festival

By Graham Brown
April 29 2022, 4.01pm
Bon Scott's son Dave Stevens (left) with Melbourne friends Mary Renshaw and Glenn Smith in Kirrie Square. Pic: Paul Reid.
Bon Scott's son Dave Stevens (left) with Melbourne friends Mary Renshaw and Glenn Smith in Kirrie Square. Pic: Paul Reid.

The worldwide AC/DC family has descended on Kirriemuir – including the son of town rocker Bon Scott.

Dave Stevens from Melbourne said he was thrilled to be back in Angus for the return of Bonfest after a two-year Covid break.

And as fans of the band arrived from around the globe for the three-day festival, Dave believes the dad he never knew would have revelled in the gathering.

“I’ve been here once before in 2018 and it was fantastic,” said Dave.

“Everyone is so friendly and welcoming.”

Dave Stevens
Dave Stevens previously visited Bonfest in 2018. Pic: Paul Reid

Teenage fling

His mum met Bon at a Valentine’s gig when she was just 16.

The Scott family had emigrated to Australia around a decade previously.

But Bon was yet to join the band formed by Glasgow brothers Angus and Malcolm Young which would become one of the world’s most successful rock outfits.

acdc
ACDC before a 1978 performance at Dundee’s Caird Hall (from left) Cliff Williams, Bon Scott, Angus Young, Phil Rudd and Malcolm Young. Pic: DCT Media.

Dave was given up for adoption at the age of three months.

So he never knew his dad.

And it was only after he went through the Freedom of Information process to try and trace his biological parents when he turned 18 that his mother let him know the link to the rocker.

First time visit in 2018

“In 2018 I arrived here in Kirriemuir and never knew anyone,” said Dave.

“And when I left I knew everyone. It’s fantastic.

“I think he would have laughed to see all this for him,” said Dave.

“What inspires me is that no-one who knew him has a bad word to say and they’re genuine.

“They all say he was a great bloke, kind and friendly and looked after his mates.”

Dave travelled from Melbourne with Mary Renshaw and Glenn Smith.

Mary, 71, is a former girlfriend of Bon and remained close to him until the frontman’s London death in 1980 after a night of heavy drinking. Scott was 33.

She first met the Kirrie rocker as an 18-year-old when she went to see his former band, The Valentines.

They stayed lifelong soulmates, exchanging letters which Mary previously shared with fans at Bonfest exhibitions in Kirriemuir’s Gateway to the Glens museum.

Mary Renshaw
Mary Renshaw and former ACDC bassist Mark Evans at the unveiling of Kirrie’s Bon Scott statue in 2016. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Kirrie town centre and the Bon Scott statue was buzzing on Friday as the AC/DC influx flooded in.

The main festival site has moved to a new location at Kirrie Show field this year and will welcome around 1,500 fans on Saturday and Sunday.

But thousands more will pack the town for free gigs in local pubs.

And a highlight will be the recreation of the Long Way to the Top video on the back of a lorry through Kirrie on Saturday afternoon.

Friday night headliners Thunderstruck from Australia will perform the hit.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier