Andy Kirk hopes for bumper Brechin City backing in Spartans showdown as he urges players not to give up on their promotion dream

Andy Kirk feels his Brechin City players let down their vast travelling support as they lost the first leg of their pyramid play-off with Spartans.

City fell to a 1-0 defeat to the ten-man Edinburgh side after a late header from Blair Henderson.

That sent the 400-plus Brechin fans home dejected just a week after they watched their side clinch the Highland League title.

But after just their third defeat in all competitions this season, Kirk is hoping his side can raise themselves for the return leg at Glebe Park on Saturday.

“Our fans have been fantastic and travelled all over the country to support us,” said Kirk.

“I said to the players at the end that we have to repay them.

“They spend a lot of time and money on this club and we can’t put in a performance like we did in the first half.

“It’s not acceptable.

“Hopefully next week they can come back in their numbers and gee us on one more time to get us over the line.

“Could we get over 1,000 there? Why not? We’ve had big numbers at home and away all year.

“It’s a hugely important game for the club so hopefully we can get the fans out to help the players.

“Remember the tie is very much alive. It’s only half-time and we have to take our chances at home to turn it around.”

Andy Kirk: Brechin City can handle the pressure

Kirk shot down suggestions that the sense of occasion got to his players as they failed to break down ten-man Spartans.

Brechin won the title in dramatic fashion last week with late goals from Ewan Loudon and Grady McGrath at Buckie Thistle.

And Kirk added: “The occasion last week was massive.

“We had to go to Buckie to win the game to win the title.

“We had a big crowd and lot of pressure on us to perform but we did it.

“It took a lot of energy out of us both mentally and physically.

“But these are massive games and you need to perform well to give yourself a chance of promotion.

That’s the first game down and we need to do a lot more next week to turn this around.”