Sheriff from Dundee still on full pay nearly five years after suspension over ‘inappropriate’ behaviour

No criminal charges were made against Sheriff Jack Brown but he was found by to have acted 'entirely inappropriately' by a professional tribunal.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A Dundee solicitor found to have behaved “inappropriately” towards a woman while working as a sheriff remains on full pay nearly five years later, according to reports.

Jack Brown, who became a sheriff in Aberdeen, was the subject of sexual misconduct allegations involving a female solicitor.

Sheriff Brown was suspended in December 2018 but prosecutors decided against criminal proceedings.

A later professional tribunal failed to take into account evidence from two other alleged victims.

The case was referred to the first minister and the lord president in February this year and Nicola Sturgeon ruled a second tribunal must be held.

The Courier has asked the Judicial Office what stage this has reached but it said the matter is for the Scottish Government.

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.

In the meantime, The Daily Mail is reporting Sheriff Brown remains suspended on full pay – nearly £160,000 per year.

Behaved ‘entirely inappropriately’

The original tribunal concluded Sheriff Brown had acted “entirely inappropriately” but it was not enough to justify removing him from office.

This was challenged by the complainer – known as Ms X – and a judicial review was held, which resulted in Court of Session judge Lord Woolman quashing the tribunal’s decision and the matter being referred back to the first minister.

Lord Woolman said evidence from the other women should have been heard.

Sheriff fined for pornography chat

The continuing row comes the week after another sheriff found himself on the wrong end of the law.

Former senior sheriff Alistair Duff from Dundee was fined after he mistakenly left his microphone open while talking about pornography with another person.

He had been conducting a training course online and was reported for the shocking sexist and racist language he was using.

