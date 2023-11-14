Fife construction firm begins work on £20m ‘cathedral of whisky’

A Fife construction firm has begun work on a £20 million “cathedral of whisky” near Glasgow.

Inverkeithing-based Muir construction will deliver the first phase of the new Ardgowan Distillery in Inverclyde.

The first phase of work will see the completion of the distillery’s groundworks, steelwork and distillation equipment.

The project’s first construction phase is expected to last 12 months.

It is hoped Ardgowan will be able to begin producing its own spirit from 2024.

The design uses low environmental impact composite cladding, timber and steel materials to create a modern Nordic-style long hall.

The ambitious plans for the new net-zero distillery include cutting-edge technologies and partnerships with new technology developers to deliver a truly carbon-neutral spirit.

Muir Construction working on ‘exceptional’ Ardgowan Distillery

Alan Muir, joint managing director at Muir Construction, said: “We’re delighted to be given the opportunity to join the delivery team in what is an exceptional distillery.

“Not only will this be at the forefront of distilling fine whisky, but it will also be an outstanding statement in visual design. It is something I’m sure we will all be proud of on completion.

“Our construction team is very excited to get started on the first step in what we are sure will be an excellent ongoing relationship.”

Once complete, it is hoped the energy efficient distillery will produce up to 1m litres of whisky (about 220,000 gallons) each year. The project will also create about 50 jobs.

Ardgowan Distillery chief executive Martin McAdam was pleased to see work under way.

He said: “It’s been almost seven years in the planning, spanning Brexit, a global pandemic, and five prime ministers. But now, finally, we have started construction.

“Muir have been integral in constructing some of the finest Scotch Whisky distilleries open today and are at the forefront of several pioneering Scottish sustainability projects.

“We welcome their expertise as we embark on the first major phase of our state-of-the-art distillery.”

The Ardgowan contract is the latest big win for Muir Construction. It was also appointed as the main contractor for a £25m development near Glasgow Airport.