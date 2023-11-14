Fife construction firm begins work on £20m ‘cathedral of whisky’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife construction firm begins work on £20m ‘cathedral of whisky’

Once complete, the new 'state-of-the-art' distillery will create about 50 jobs.

By Gavin Harper
An artists impression of how the new Ardgowan Distillery will look. Image: Ardgowan Distillery.
An artists impression of how the new Ardgowan Distillery will look. Image: Ardgowan Distillery.

A Fife construction firm has begun work on a £20 million “cathedral of whisky” near Glasgow.

Inverkeithing-based Muir construction will deliver the first phase of the new Ardgowan Distillery in Inverclyde.

The first phase of work will see the completion of the distillery’s groundworks, steelwork and distillation equipment.

The project’s first construction phase is expected to last 12 months.

It is hoped Ardgowan will be able to begin producing its own spirit from 2024.

The design uses low environmental impact composite cladding, timber and steel materials to create a modern Nordic-style long hall.

The ambitious plans for the new net-zero distillery include cutting-edge technologies and partnerships with new technology developers to deliver a truly carbon-neutral spirit.

Muir Construction working on ‘exceptional’ Ardgowan Distillery

Alan Muir, joint managing director at Muir Construction, said: “We’re delighted to be given the opportunity to join the delivery team in what is an exceptional distillery.

“Not only will this be at the forefront of distilling fine whisky, but it will also be an outstanding statement in visual design. It is something I’m sure we will all be proud of on completion.

“Our construction team is very excited to get started on the first step in what we are sure will be an excellent ongoing relationship.”

Gordon Stewart, construction manager at Muir Construction; Ardgowan’s construction project manager Stevie Caughey; Scott Hardie, project engineer for Muir Construction and Ardgowan Distillery chief executive Martin McAdam on site.

Once complete, it is hoped the energy efficient distillery will produce up to 1m litres of whisky (about 220,000 gallons) each year. The project will also create about 50 jobs.

Ardgowan Distillery chief executive Martin McAdam was pleased to see work under way.

He said: “It’s been almost seven years in the planning, spanning Brexit, a global pandemic, and five prime ministers. But now, finally, we have started construction.

“Muir have been integral in constructing some of the finest Scotch Whisky distilleries open today and are at the forefront of several pioneering Scottish sustainability projects.

“We welcome their expertise as we embark on the first major phase of our state-of-the-art distillery.”

The Ardgowan contract is the latest big win for Muir Construction. It was also appointed as the main contractor for a £25m development near Glasgow Airport.

More from Business

Alistair Macrow, chief executive of McDonald’s UK and Ireland, told MPs on Parliament’s business and trade select committee that testimonies from staff members alleging abuse or harassment at work were ‘truly horrific and hard to listen to’ (House of Commons/PA)
McDonald’s faces one or two sexual harassment claims each week, boss admits
Journalists at BBC Local have agreed to end a long-running dispute (James Manning/PA)
BBC journalists vote to end dispute over jobs and programming
Food delivery giants have been urged to reform their policies (David Davies/PA)
Food delivery apps urged to reform after reports of children working as riders
The Government has been withholding a 40 million euro bailout to RTE (Liam McBurney/PA)
Union warns staff ‘picking up tab for poor governance’ amid RTE job loss reports
Vodafone has been freeing up cash by selling off parts of the business. (Yui Mok/PA)
Vodafone price hikes help lift sales while profit slumps
Tobacco giant Imperial Brands said its performance in the new financial year would be weighted towards the second half (Imperial Brands/PA)
Imperial Brands sees weaker first half growth amid heavy spend in vaping arm
Water companies will be forced to pay out a net total of £70 million to customers after falling short of performance targets (Rui Vieira/PA)
Most water firms to return millions to customers through lower bills
Britain’s rate of unemployment is estimated to have remained unchanged at 4.2% (PA)
Wages outstrip inflation at the fastest pace for two years – ONS
Jamie Scott is opening a new bakery in Broughty Ferry. Image: Altar Group.
Former Masterchef winner Jamie Scott opening new bakery in Broughty Ferry
Cost-of-living support payments have not been enough to meet the scale of the problem and offer only a short-term reprieve for many people, according to the Work and Pensions Committee (Joe Giddens/PA)
Cost-of-living payments not enough to meet scale of the problem, say MPs

Conversation