Fife construction firm wins £25m contract for Glasgow Airport development

A Fife construction firm has been appointed as the main contractor for a £25 million development near Glasgow Airport.

Muir Construction, based in Inverkeithing, will deliver the project at Westway, which includes two industrial warehouses.

The units will be 86,630sq ft and 202,230sq ft and be known as Westway 90 and Westway 200 respectively.

Planning permission was granted earlier this summer and construction is expected to take between 12 and 15 months.

Muir Construction boss ‘delighted’

The development will provide quick and direct access from Westway to Junction 28 of the M8, Glasgow Airport and the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland.

Muir Construction managing director Alan Muir said: “We are delighted to be able to start construction on site at Westway.

“We have extensive experience of industrial developments and look forward to delivering a high-quality product, to meet market demand.”

It has the potential to attract further new businesses and bring employment opportunities to the area.

‘Strong demand’ expected for £25m project

Canmoor has appointed Muir Construction as lead contractor.

Gregor King, Canmoor’s asset manager at Westway, said: “We look forward to bringing this best-in-class sustainable development opportunity to the market over the next year or so.

“We anticipate strong demand for the space, due to the quality of the buildings being developed and the continued strength of the industrial and logistics market on the west coast of Scotland.”

Canmoor’s joint leasing agents are JLL and Colliers, with management by Knight Frank.

JLL director Andrew McCracken added: “The industrial and logistics sector in Scotland continues to perform well.

“This development at Westway offers opportunities for occupiers to acquire new, high specification units with good yard provision, strong environmental credentials and great connectivity to Glasgow Airport and the M8 motorway.”