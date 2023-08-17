Fife construction firm wins £25m contract for Glasgow Airport development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife construction firm wins £25m contract for Glasgow Airport development

Planning permission was granted earlier this summer and construction is expected to take between 12 and 15 months.  

By Gavin Harper
David Fairweather, Muir Construction's business development director; Gregor King, Westway asset manager from Canmoor; Jim Nicol, Westway site manager; Alan Muir, managing director, Muir Construction and Iain Smalls, contracts manager, Muir Construction. Image: Muir Construction.
A Fife construction firm has been appointed as the main contractor for a £25 million development near Glasgow Airport.

Muir Construction, based in Inverkeithing, will deliver the project at Westway, which includes two industrial warehouses.

The units will be 86,630sq ft and 202,230sq ft and be known as Westway 90 and Westway 200 respectively.

Muir Construction boss ‘delighted’

The development will provide quick and direct access from Westway to Junction 28 of the M8, Glasgow Airport and the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland.

Muir Construction managing director Alan Muir said: “We are delighted to be able to start construction on site at Westway.

“We have extensive experience of industrial developments and look forward to delivering a high-quality product, to meet market demand.”

It has the potential to attract further new businesses and bring employment opportunities to the area.

‘Strong demand’ expected for £25m project

Canmoor has appointed Muir Construction as lead contractor.

Gregor King, Canmoor’s asset manager at Westway, said: “We look forward to bringing this best-in-class sustainable development opportunity to the market over the next year or so.

Gregor King, Canmoor’s asset manager at Westway, and Muir Construction managing director Alan Muir. Image: Muir Construction

“We anticipate strong demand for the space, due to the quality of the buildings being developed and the continued strength of the industrial and logistics market on the west coast of Scotland.”

Canmoor’s joint leasing agents are JLL and Colliers, with management by Knight Frank.

JLL director Andrew McCracken added: “The industrial and logistics sector in Scotland continues to perform well.

“This development at Westway offers opportunities for occupiers to acquire new, high specification units with good yard provision, strong environmental credentials and great connectivity to Glasgow Airport and the M8 motorway.”

