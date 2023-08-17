Scots ‘supergroup’ Manran bring a modern musical twist to Crieff Highland Gathering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scots ‘supergroup’ Manran bring a modern musical twist to Crieff Highland Gathering

Crieff Highland Gathering will feature an impressive line-up of musical acts this weekend, as well as the traditional heavy events.

By Morag Lindsay
Manran.
Manran will be playing in the music arena, as part of Crieff Highland Gathering.

Crieff will welcome visitors from around the world this weekend as the town’s 2023 Highland Gathering goes ahead.

The event will feature the traditional mix of Highland games and activities, including heavyweight competitions and pipe bands.

But Crieff is a little different from the rest in that it features a music arena, with Celtic-themed artists performing alongside the games.

Kilted shot putter at Crieff Highland Gathering 2022.
The heavyweight events always draw the crowds to Crieff Highland Gathering. Image: Craig Stephen.

This year’s line-up will feature Manran – described as Scotland’s traditional music ‘supergroup’ – as well as Niteworks and Gnoss.

Manran have played in more than 30 countries worldwide. But their Market Park performance will be the first time they have graced a traditional Highland Games in their homeland.

Crieff Gathering caters for all tastes

More than 7,000 people attended the Crieff Highland Gathering last year.

Organisers are hoping for even more this Sunday August 20.

Pipe bands in the Square, Crieff.
Pipers in the square for last year’s Crieff Highland Gathering. Image: Craig Stephen.

The programme will include running, youth running, cycling, Highland dancing, heavyweights, light field, and tug o’ war competitions.

At least eight individual pipe bands will be playing, as will the only military steel band in the world – the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Steel Orchestra (TTDFSO).

Other highlights will include the salute to the Chieftain and the customary massed pipe bands finale.

Tossing the caber at Crieff Highland Games 2022.
And it wouldn’t be Crieff Highland Gathering without tossing the caber. Image: Craig Stephen.

This year’s Chieftain this year is Frank Duncan, who was a director of Crieff Highland Gathering for 25 years – serving three years as chairman.

He will follow in the footsteps of such luminaries as actor Ewan McGregor and the Lord Lieutenant of Perthshire, Stephen Leckie.

Ewan McGregor.
Crieff’s own Ewan McGregor is a former Highland Gathering chieftain. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

The Games weekend kicks off on Friday when Strathearn Arts hosts a summer family ceilidh, with music from Perthshire three-piece ceilidh band Tarmachan.

More information and ticket details are available at www.crieffhighlandgathering.com.

