Scots ‘supergroup’ Manran bring a modern musical twist to Crieff Highland Gathering

Crieff will welcome visitors from around the world this weekend as the town’s 2023 Highland Gathering goes ahead.

The event will feature the traditional mix of Highland games and activities, including heavyweight competitions and pipe bands.

But Crieff is a little different from the rest in that it features a music arena, with Celtic-themed artists performing alongside the games.

This year’s line-up will feature Manran – described as Scotland’s traditional music ‘supergroup’ – as well as Niteworks and Gnoss.

Manran have played in more than 30 countries worldwide. But their Market Park performance will be the first time they have graced a traditional Highland Games in their homeland.

Crieff Gathering caters for all tastes

More than 7,000 people attended the Crieff Highland Gathering last year.

Organisers are hoping for even more this Sunday August 20.

The programme will include running, youth running, cycling, Highland dancing, heavyweights, light field, and tug o’ war competitions.

At least eight individual pipe bands will be playing, as will the only military steel band in the world – the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Steel Orchestra (TTDFSO).

Other highlights will include the salute to the Chieftain and the customary massed pipe bands finale.

This year’s Chieftain this year is Frank Duncan, who was a director of Crieff Highland Gathering for 25 years – serving three years as chairman.

He will follow in the footsteps of such luminaries as actor Ewan McGregor and the Lord Lieutenant of Perthshire, Stephen Leckie.

The Games weekend kicks off on Friday when Strathearn Arts hosts a summer family ceilidh, with music from Perthshire three-piece ceilidh band Tarmachan.

More information and ticket details are available at www.crieffhighlandgathering.com.