Hamish McAlpine testimonial went from Spurs and sausages to Michael Marra and Leo Sayer

There was no shortage of ham when Hamish McAlpine became the first Dundee United player to be afforded a testimonial 40 years ago.

Tottenham’s visit to Tannadice on August 17 1983 marked the climax of a testimonial year that included a dinner-dance, golf outing, race night and clay pigeon shooting.

He picked the perfect year for a celebration.

On top of United’s first-ever league title win, the 35-year-old gained international recognition when he captained the under-21s to four straight wins as an overage player.

McAlpine signed for United from Butterburn in 1966 and Tottenham paid a fitting tribute to his long service by reducing the fee they usually charge for a testimonial.

Dundee master butcher Arthur Matthew was McAlpine’s testimonial committee chairman and he expressed his gratitude for Spurs’ generosity in his programme notes.

McAlpine returned the favour in the 30p programme when he described Matthew’s shops as selling “the finest selection of top quality Scotch beef, lamb and pork.”

The beef theme continued.

Frank Yorke Butchers in Strathmartine Road sponsored the testimonial and his name and the company’s bull logo adorned the front of United’s shirts when they ran out.

Would United make mincemeat of their English opponents?

It was a tough ask.

‘A pleasure to be his boss’, said Jim McLean

Keith Burkinshaw’s multimillion-pound side lifted back-to-back FA Cups in 1981 and 1982 and the line-up included Ossie Ardiles, Glenn Hoddle and Steve Archibald.

Spurs were playing Scottish opposition for the second time in 24 hours following a 1-1 draw against Celtic where Ardiles played his first UK game since the Falklands War.

United manager Jim McLean put out a strong side and described McAlpine as a “real professional” and “popular ambassador” in the £1 64-page testimonial brochure.

McLean said: “He’s among the best we have – and that includes all the outfield players.

“I’ve never met a ‘pro’ who cares more.”

McLean described McAlpine as “a real professional, a tribute to himself, to his club, and to the game” and said it was “a pleasure to be his boss”.

Spurs, of course, were no stranger to playing against United.

Burkinshaw’s men first visited Tannadice in August 1979, which was a couple of months after the two clubs had first forged links when they competed in the Japan Cup.

Spurs won that game 2-0 in Tokyo, although McAlpine wasn’t in goal, having been sent home — and not by the shortest possible route — following an argument with McLean.

All that was now forgotten, though.

John Clark made his mark in Hamish McAlpine testimonial

A crowd of almost 11,000 showed their admiration for McAlpine but it was two of United’s youngest players that captured the imagination on a special evening.

Spurs took the lead on 15 minutes when full-back Tony Galvin curved in a beauty from 18 yards following an intricate interchange between Mark Falco and Steve Archibald.

A free-kick from Ian Britton gave Richard Gough the chance to equalise but he contrived to miss an open goal after taking the ball round an exposed Ray Clemence.

Teenager John Clark was leading the line in the absence of the injured Paul Sturrock and he equalised on 38 minutes with a looping header from a John Holt cross.

McLean rang the changes with Saturday’s opening game in the league in mind and Clark and Britton were replaced at half-time by Alex Taylor and Davie Kirkwood.

Hoddle also made way for Danny Thomas in the Spurs side.

No further scoring happened after the break, although man-of-the-match McAlpine got the crowd on their feet when he saved a powerful free-kick from Ardiles.

Young midfielder Alex Taylor was hugely impressive for United and was thwarted only by the underside of the bar for what would have been a memorable winning goal.

It wasn’t to be.

McAlpine walked off the pitch at full-time to rapturous applause from all corners of Tannadice and they chanted his name long and loud as he headed back up the tunnel.

The bard of Dundee’s tribute to Hamish McAlpine

Those fans would soon have another song to sing about their hero.

Raising their voices as high as the bridge is long.

The love of McAlpine the goalkeeper and McAlpine the personality led the late and much-lamented Michael Marra to compose a song about him to mark his testimonial.

“Hamish stokes young men’s dreams into a burning flame,” wrote the bard of Dundee, in the song that was later included on his album On Stolen Stationary in 1991.

The lyrics of the song described McAlpine’s prowess as well as alluding to Grace Kelly’s appearance as a spectator at Tannadice for a Uefa Cup tie against Monaco in 1981.

It was released in September 1983.

The double A-side included The Champions by The Die-Hards which described the final day at Dens on May 14 when the “boys who wear the black and tangerine” won the title.

But despite the local appeal, the call from Top Of The Pops was not forthcoming!

Things took a bizarre twist

Big-haired 1970s pop legend Leo Sayer, more used to hits such as You Make Me Feel Like Dancing, recorded his own version after Marra played it to him in London.

Sayer was just as intrigued by the goalkeeper who had inspired it and even turned up in Dundee to ask locals if McAlpine was just like he was portrayed in the song.

It turned out he was and Sayer had a new hero to worship.

“Hamish McAlpine was an amazing character,” said Sayer.

“He was a mighty kicker, had guts and determination, inspired the crowd like a true hero, conducting the fans’ singing while brilliantly protecting United’s woodwork.

“He lifted so many spirits during his playing years.

“It’s a wonder he’s not on any honours list.”

Sayer still describes the song as a gem and was thrilled to be able to perform it in the presence of Marra.

Sayer’s version of the song was then lost for 20 years and nobody could trace a copy until Marra’s son, Matthew, eventually dug it out while tidying up.

Following its discovery, Sayer allowed his version of the forgotten song to be used on a United fundraising album released back in 2005.

The album raised money for youth and community projects at Tannadice.

United fans never forgot Sayer’s generosity and surprised him with an original vinyl of Marra’s 1983 single before he took to the stage for a gig at Perth Concert Hall in 2017.

Leo Sayer vows to play Dundee concert of Michael Marra songs https://t.co/PCTr066U1q pic.twitter.com/5XSpp5WMbw — The Courier (Dundee) (@courier_dundee) May 8, 2017

McAlpine even signed the record for Sayer.

McAlpine remains humbled that he was immortalised in song by Marra and was just as thrilled when he heard Sayer’s version.

He said he loves the song, which he admits might even get played at his funeral.

“That was a strange thing to happen, but it was nice,” he said.

“Not every keeper gets to have a song written about them, so I obviously did something right.

“It’s another nice memento of a brilliant time and it’s another thing I’m pleased to be associated with.”