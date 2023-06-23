Paul Sturrock: Dundee United legend’s football life in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

Paul Sturrock: Dundee United legend’s football life in pictures

We take a look at some of the defining images of the star's footballing life, which included winning three major trophies for United and 20 caps for Scotland. Graeme Strachan reports.

Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Paul Sturrock in full flow against Dundee at Tannadice in 1979. Image: DC Thomson.
Paul Sturrock in full flow against Dundee at Tannadice in 1979. Image: DC Thomson.

Life changed forever for Paul Sturrock when he signed for Dundee United at Perth Ice Rink in 1974 on wages of £3 a week.

He joined a small band of players and an ambitious manager at Tannadice.

Together with Jim McLean, they reached the peak of footballing achievement.

League, cup and European success put Dundee United on the map and Sturrock’s 171 goals in 575 appearances contributed to memories the fans hold dear.

Sturrock — affectionately known as Luggy — looks back at his life and incredible career in the latest episode of BBC Scotland’s Icons of Football series on Friday.

To mark the broadcast, we have taken a look at some of the defining images of his footballing, life which included winning three major trophies with the Tangerines.

The start of a tangerine love affair

Paul Sturrock in a United kit.
Paul Sturrock spent 15 years at Dundee United and became a club legend. Image: DC Thomson.

Sturrock grew up in Perthshire and the Pitlochry High pupil played for Grandtully Vale, Vale of Atholl and Bankfoot Athletic at 16 before trials with Morton and St Johnstone.

He began his apprenticeship with Dundee United in 1974, aged 17, after Bankfoot manager Chic McNaughton asked if he could go to Perth Ice Rink to meet Jim McLean.

Paul Sturrock and his United team-mates being put through their paces on Monifieth beach. Image: DC Thomson.
Paul Sturrock and his United team-mates being put through their paces on Monifieth beach. Image: DC Thomson.

Sturrock left school on the Friday and embarked on pre-season training on the Monday while staying in digs, with future United captain Paul Hegarty as his first room-mate.

He made his United debut at Tannadice in September 1974 against Jiul Petroșani from Romania in the European Cup Winners’ Cup when he replaced Doug Houston.

Paul Sturrock warms up for United.
Paul Sturrock became a first-team regular under Jim McLean and never looked back. Image: DC Thomson.

Sturrock scored his first two senior goals in a 2-2 draw against Rangers at Tannadice in April 1975 and played more games in 1975/76 following the departure of Andy Gray.

He became the club’s top scorer with 17 goals in 43 appearances in 1976/77, before success in the League Cup in 1979 kicked off the glory years for McLean’s United.

Jim McLean and the Dundee United players before boarding a bus
Paul Sturrock and his United colleagues enjoyed success at home and abroad in 1979. Image: DC Thomson.

The first major trophy in the club’s history was lifted on December 12 1979 at Dens Park thanks to a replay win over Alex Ferguson’s Aberdeen.

Two goals from Willie Pettigrew and one from Sturrock gave the fans the silverware they had waited so long for and confirmed the manager’s credentials.

A year later, and back at Dens after a coin toss decided the venue, the trophy was successfully defended with another 3-0 win, this time over city rivals Dundee.

After the Dark Blues had a goal from Eric Sinclair chalked off for a foul, Davie Dodds put the Tangerines ahead right before half-time with a header from Sturrock’s cross.

Paul Sturrock scores United's second goal against Dundee in the League Cup final. Image: DC Thomson.
Paul Sturrock scores United’s second goal against Dundee in the League Cup final. Image: DC Thomson.

Sturrock then pounced twice for United following two Paul Hegarty headers, the first hitting the bar and the second parried by keeper Bobby Geddes.

Dens was to be the scene of United’s greatest triumph three years later when an inspired season was crowned with a 2-1 final-day derby success to claim the Premier League championship, and with it legendary status for McLean and his players.

Paul Sturrock races out of the dugout following the final whistle at Dens Park. Image: DC Thomson.
Paul Sturrock races out of the dugout following the final whistle at Dens Park. Image: DC Thomson.

A hamstring injury forced Sturrock off on 75 minutes and left him in agony, although the referee’s whistle led to a temporary recovery and an iconic photograph at full-time.

He said: “There’s a picture of me sprinting out of the dugout.

“It was pure adrenalin and I was so happy I forgot what I’d done.”

Paul Sturrock was among the players given a huge cheer with the trophy at the City Square. Image: DC Thomson.
Paul Sturrock was among the players given a huge cheer with the trophy at the City Square. Image: DC Thomson.

The domestic silverware was accompanied by European results which, were they to happen now, would scarcely be believed.

These included French aristocrats Monaco being seen off 5-2 in Monte Carlo and German aces Borussia Möenchengladbach being thumped 5-0 at Tannadice in 1981.

Paul Sturrock scores for Dundee Utd against Manchester United in the Uefa Cup in 1984. Image: DC Thomson.
Paul Sturrock scores for Dundee Utd against Manchester United in the Uefa Cup in 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

Sturrock and United were 90 minutes away from a European Cup final date with Liverpool but would come unstuck against a Roma side and a dodgy referee in 1984.

United’s greatest result under McLean was probably beating Barcelona 2-0 in the Nou Camp during the run to the 1987 Uefa Cup final.

Sturrock being taken down as he attempts to break through the Barcelona defence in 1987. Image: DC Thomson.
Sturrock being taken down as he attempts to break through the Barcelona defence in 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

United went on to lose the final 2-1 over two legs against IFK Gothenburg, with a 1-0 Scottish Cup final defeat to St Mirren sandwiched in between.

The rapturous ovation given by the thousands of home spectators to the victorious Swedes after the match earned United fans the fitting prize of the Uefa Fair Play Award, commemorated to this day by one of the Tannadice stands.

Paul Sturrock takes the field against Gothenburg for the first leg in Sweden. Image: DC Thomson.
Paul Sturrock takes the field against Gothenburg for the first leg in Sweden. Image: DC Thomson.

Sturrock won 20 full caps for Scotland during his playing career, although it remains something of a mystery that he did not represent his country considerably more often.

Sturrock made his Scotland debut under Jock Stein in 1981 and made the 22 for Spain a year later but had to wait until Mexico 1986 for his taste of World Cup finals action.

Paul Sturrock enjoyed a successful spell in Perth with St Johnstone. Image: DC Thomson.
Paul Sturrock enjoyed a successful spell in Perth with St Johnstone. Image: DC Thomson.

Sturrock became a first-team coach under McLean in 1989 when he retired due to injury at the age of 32.

Sturrock’s first step into management was with St Johnstone in 1993, spending five years in Perth and winning promotion to the Scottish Premier League in 1997.

He couldn’t resist the temptation to take over old club Dundee United, where he stayed until 2000, before heading to the other end of the UK to Plymouth Argyle.

Sturrock pictured with old boss Jim McLean when he returned to take the United job. Image: DC Thomson.
Sturrock pictured with old boss Jim McLean when he returned to take the United job. Image: DC Thomson.

Luggy was loved at Home Park and no wonder, clinching promotion to the English Second Division in 2002.

He was then on course for the Championship before he switched to Southampton in the Premiership.

His stay there was short, though, and then it was on to Sheffield Wednesday, where he won promotion to the Championship in 2005 via the play-offs.

Later, he was appointed manager of Swindon where he achieved promotion to League One before he returned to Home Park in 2007 and took the club to 10th in the Championship, which was the club’s highest position for 20 years.

Paul Sturrock has always kept smiling, no matter what life has thrown at him. Image: Shutterstock.
Paul Sturrock has always kept smiling, no matter what life has thrown at him. Image: Shutterstock.

In 2008 he revealed he had been suffering from a mild form of Parkinson’s disease since 2000 but, typically, said he didn’t want people feeling sorry for him.

He got on with life but Plymouth struggled in the next few years and he left in 2010 before his final managerial roles with Southend United and Yeovil Town.

Sturrock would return to Tannadice

Sturrock did some scouting work for United in 2018 and joined the coaching staff for a short period under Csaba Laszlo, before leaving Tannadice the following season.

He was inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame in 2019 and became the subject of an Early Day Motion by North East Fife MP Stephen Gethins at Westminster.

Sturrock was one of Scottish football’s great one-club men.

Was he ever tempted to leave?

Sturrock said: “Every time someone came in for me, I was told about it and he (Jim McLean) would bump my wages up a bit!

“But he was adamant I wasn’t going anywhere.

“But I didn’t feel any desire to leave.”

  • Icons Of Football: Paul Sturrock is on the BBC Scotland channel at 10.30pm.

More from The Courier

Suzanne Milne pled guilty at Perth Sheriff Court.
Alyth woman admits monkey taunts and murder threats in bitter dispute with neighbour
Bazball is here to stay and Ben Stokes won't back down.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Ben Stokes will make cricket fans out of all of us and…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Silencers preview Picture shows; Silencers frontman Jimme O'Neill has been releasing music for 45 years.. na. Supplied by Thesupermat Date; Unknown
'I felt like Rod Stewart': Silencers' frontman Jimme O'Neill reveals new album inspiration ahead…
(Left to right) Gordon Strachan, Tony Docherty and No 2 Stuart Taylor are working together to make the transfer window a success for Dundee. Images: David Young/SNS
Tony Docherty insists EVERYONE at Dundee pulling together to ensure 'most important part of…
CR0043500, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Big Top Circus Vegas. Picture shows; Performers at Big Top Circus Vegas, press photo call. Edy the clown prepares to keep the crowd entertained in between acts at the show Thursday 15th June 2023 Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
'Clowning is a hard job': Edy the clown opens up on life in the…
Frank To
Dundee graduate exhibits in James Bond and Duke of Edinburgh’s club
Courier News - Perth - Kim Cessford story; CR000**** traffic delays on the A90 Dundee to Perth route caused long tailbacks near Inchture. Picture Shows; general view (GV) of the line of traffic that was delayed, A90, Inchture, 15th February 2019. Pic by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Drivers face weekend contraflow on A90 between Dundee and Perth
St Johnstone striker Theo Bair has the chance to change manager Steven MacLean's mind in pre-season.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean explains Theo Bair transfer list decision
Chloe practises at home with iRacing online simulations between races, used religiously by F1 drivers like Max Verstappen. Image: Phil Hannah.
Perth's F1 Academy driver Chloe Grant on fan mail, sexism and why she keeps…
The court heard about Neil Rawlinson's dirty 'Santa' chat.
'Santa' paedophile from Fife caught by hunters in Christmas Eve sting