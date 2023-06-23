Angus gin maker Kim ‘furiously making jam’ as Glamis firm goes back to its roots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus gin maker Kim ‘furiously making jam’ as Glamis firm goes back to its roots

The Gin Bothy team is launching a range of jams at the Royal Highland Show, years after mothballing the project to focus on flavoured spirits.

By Maria Gran
A woman standing outside a bothy wearing a black apron saying Gin Bothy.
Jam maker and Gin Bothy founder Kim Cameron. Image: Gin Bothy

Gin and jam maker Kim Cameron is taking Gin Bothy back to where it all began with a new range of handmade jams and marmalades.

The Glamis distiller originally began as Jam Bothy nine years ago, after Kim – then running a coffee shop – won the World Jampionships.

She put a production kitchen into a tiny bothy outside Glamis, and soon began using the extra fruit juice from jam making to infuse gin.

In 2015, the jams took a back seat as Gin Bothy came to life. Because of the growing demand for spirits, Kim and her team could only make enough jam for their own shop.

However, requests for more jam have kept coming and are finally fulfilled.

The gin bottles from the bothy are now at the Royal Highland Show. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

“We’re moving this year and our premises are much larger, and we’ve had an amazing jam maker join us. We’re already buying fruit for liqueurs, so we decided this is the right time to bring jam back,” says Kim.

“The Royal Highland Show for me was where it all started, the farm shops, tourism and rural supporters have me the confidence and support to really go for it.

“It’s a big step for us and it’s only right that we bring it back to the Highland Show.”

Gin Bothy’s new jam range

The new Jam Bothy range boasts five different jams and three marmalades. The marmalades are made with gin, rum and whisky, while jams include raspberry, raspberry & gin, strawberry & champagne, rhubarb & ginger and chilli.

All the jams and gins are on offer at Gin Bothy’s stall in Scotland’s Larder at the Royal Highland Show.

Jam Bothy has a range of new jams ready for the Royal Highland Show. Image: Jam Bothy

It’s been a busy time for the all-female team of 16 at the bothy preparing for the show.

“We’ve been furiously making jam for the past couple of months so we’re ready for the launch,” says Kim.

“We’re having our Gin Bothy, hipflask spirits and Jam Bothy on the same stand which will be lovely.”

As the bothy team uses Angus berries in its products, it follows the production calendar of local farmers. From raspberries and strawberries to rhubarb and sloeberries, ingredients make their way to the bothy within hours of picking.

To make the production zero waste, fruit juice left over from jam making goes into the gins, while berries that have finished soaking in gin are turned into jam.

Kim says: “It’s sustainable, as we use waste products from jam to make gin and vice versa, and we’re supporting local farms.”

Gin Bothy’s products are also sold in mainland Europe and the USA.

