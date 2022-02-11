Gin Bothy: Angus distillery bags deal to export Scottish gin to the USA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gin Bothy: Angus distillery bags deal to export Scottish gin to the USA

By Maria Gran
February 11 2022, 11.51am
Gin Bothy founder Kim Cameron.
Angus distillery Gin Bothy is expanding across the Atlantic with a deal to sell their spirits across 27 states.

Just eight months after successfully launching its gin in mainland Europe, the Angus Glens firm is ready to export to the USA.

Gin Bothy has partnered with Total Wine & More, America’s largest independent retailer of fine wine, to sell its original and Gunshot Gins in 229 stores across 27 states.

The partnership will double Gin Bothy’s current production and it will employ a full time production manager to cope with demand.

The first export will contain 6000 units, all numbered, batched and poured by hand in Scotland.

Gin Bothy’s Gunshot Gin is ready to head to the USA.

Kim Cameron “accidentally” started the gin-making venture in 2015.

Still, Gin Bothy uses traditional methods of production to make their gin.

The 2021 Scottish Retail Food and Drink Awards saw Gin Bothy win a gold award for their Gunshot Gin.

Gin Bothy takes on the USA

Talks with the American retailer originally began at Gleneagles Hotel’s Showcasing Scotland event in 2019.

Gin Bothy founder Kim Cameron said: “It took time and persistence, but we are finally there,” as the deal came to completion.

The initial launch is taking place in Texas, with a state-by-state launch plan thereafter.

Historically a place of refuge, warmth, stories and Scottish folk songs, Kim hopes to keep the Bothy traditions alive.

Gin Bothy founder Kim Cameron is ready for another expansion.

She plans to sample her way around America, singing her self-composed ‘Bothy Song’ as she goes.

Ms Cameron said: “We’re thrilled to grow our stateside customer base and we have set our sights on Canada next.

“We hope to spread the Bothy love even further afield in the coming years, as we continue to expand our export adventure and develop our global network.”

Gin awakening spreads to America

Revenue in the gin segment amounts to around £2,084 million ($2,826m) in 2022 in the United States.

In 2021, the US saw sales of over 10 million nine litre cases of gin.

That makes it the fifth highest sales volume in the spirits industry.

Co-founder of Food Export International Daniel Crowe said: “We’re thrilled to see the gin awakening trickle across from the UK and take hold of the USA.

“With Scotland’s gin accounting for 70% of the UK’s production, it’s clear that the Scots are the experts.

“The impressive awards and compelling Scottish heritage definitely make Gin Bothy stand out from competitors.

“We’re pleased that Total Wine & More will be Gin Bothy’s gateway to American customers.”

