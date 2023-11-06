Ex-Dundee sheriff’s sexist and racist remarks overheard when he forgot to turn mic off on training course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Ex-Dundee sheriff’s sexist and racist remarks overheard when he forgot to turn mic off on training course

Sheriff Alistair Duff was reported by colleagues who heard his explicit sexist and racist comments.

By Alexander Lawrie
Sheriff Alistair Duff's obscene call was overheard by members of an online training course.
Sheriff Alistair Duff's obscene call was overheard by members of an online training course.

A former Dundee sheriff, who once represented the Lockerbie bomber, has escaped being placed on the Sex Offenders Register after he was caught making shocking sexual and racist comments during an online video call.

Alistair Duff, 69, was taking part in a WebEx conference call during a training session with Justice of the Peace members when he was overheard chatting to a friend on his mobile phone regarding a pornographic movie.

Duff, of Edinburgh, was heard to make sexual comments including “Do you like to see a wee one bended over and struggling in school shoes, white socks and cotton panties” and using the racist term “p**i”.

The disgraced sheriff was reported to the police by disgusted colleagues and was arrested and charged.

Alistair Duff
Former sheriff Alistair Duff. Image: DC Thomson.

Duff appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to a charge of conducting himself in a disorderly manner and committing a breach of the peace on October 26, 2021.

Shocking phone chat overheard

Prosecutor Michael McIntosh read a prepared agreed narrative to the court and said at the time of the offence, Duff was a serving sheriff and director of the Judicial Institute taking part in a road traffic training course for Justice of the Peace officials.

The fiscal said the online conference call broke for lunch at around 1pm and attendees were told to mute their microphones and turns off their cameras.

When three participants returned around an hour later they overheard the disgraced sheriff making comments that were “sexual in nature”.

Alistair Duff
Alistair Duff arrives at Edinburgh Sheriff Court with his face masked.

Mr McIntosh said two members were so shocked they began to record the remarks on their mobile phones.

The fiscal said: “The remarks which were recorded are as follows – ‘Do you like to see a wee one bended over and struggling in school shoes, white socks and cotton panties’, ‘do you like them with pale skin?’ and ‘do you like them with brown skin – wee p**i’.”

The court was told the members then heard Duff realising his microphone was still active and saying “Oh s**t”.

Houses raided

The sheriff took part in the afternoon session and was said to have been “less polished than he normally is” and one of the Justices who had overheard the comments noted he “looked very grey and unwell”.

The court was told those who had heard the comments were left “shocked and disgusted” and after taking advice from colleagues, reported Duff to the police.

The police investigation showed married Duff had been speaking to a male, who is now deceased.

Police raided Duff’s homes in Edinburgh and Fife and seized 13 electronic devices and no illegal content was found on them.

John Scullion KC, defending, said his client had made “crass and offensive” comments which he admitted had caused “alarm and offence to the small group of people who heard them”.

Mr Scullion said “nothing illegal was [found] on any device” and Duff is “embarrassed and ashamed” by the comments.

The defence agent added: “He bitterly regrets the alarm and offence he caused to those involved.”

Sentencing

Sheriff Douglas Keir said: “By pleading guilty you have accepted the comments made during the course of a private phone conversation inadvertently caused shock and disgust.

“I take into account you are a first offender, previous of exemplary good character and a long and distinguished career in public service.”

The sheriff added he did not consider the offence to have a significant sexual aspect to it and as a result Duff escaped being placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Duff was fined a total of £1275.

Distinguished career

Originally from Fife, Duff was appointed a resident sheriff at Dundee Sheriff Court in 2004 and is believed to have stood down as the head of the Judicial Institute for Scotland training college prior to his arrest in November 2021.

Duff began his legal career as a solicitor in 1977 and he worked as a procurator fiscal between 1977 and 1981.

He then worked as a solicitor between 1981 and 2004 and qualified as a solicitor-advocate in 1993 which granted him the right to conduct cases before the High Court.

Alistair Duff.
Alistair Duff was hired by the Lockerbie bomber in the 1990s.

Duff represented Abdelbaset al-Megrahi in 1993 when the Libyan national was put on trial at the International Criminal Court in The Hague following the airplane bombing that killed 270 in 1988.

Duff then joined the judiciary in 2004 and became involved in the training of future sheriffs in 2011 before eventually being appointed the head of the sheriff training college.

