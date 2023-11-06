Professor William Emond: Former Abertay University vice-principal dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Professor William Emond: Former Abertay University vice-principal dies

By Chris Ferguson
William Emond was the first vice-principal of the University of Abertay.
Willian Emond, the inaugural vice-principal of Abertay University, Dundee, died peacefully on October 11.

Professor Emond had served the university and its previous institutions for 24 years from 1972 to 1996.

After beginning his career at Letchworth, Sunderland and Teesside polytechnics, he took up a post at the then Dundee College of Technology as a senior lecturer in statistics and operational research where he developed degree courses in applied mathematics.

He went on to be appointed head of the mathematics and computer studies department in 1978, a role in which his team-first approach to leadership had a significant impact on the development of staff and courses.

University status

Once appointed as vice-principal in 1985, William and the then principal, Dr Harry Cuming, worked tirelessly to ensure the institute achieved university status, which it did in 1994.

Professor Emond led an active life outwith the university, being a founder member of Alyth Choral Society, an active participant and past chairman of Alyth Musical Society, Tayport Harbour Trust (past chairman), Tayside Council on Alcohol (past chairman), The General Teaching Council, and also served for a number of years on Dundee Children’s Panel.

Professor Emond was a keen musician, playing for many years in Dundee Instrumental Band as well as supporting, in an administrative capacity, Perthshire Brass.

Leisure time

He also became a boat owner after his retirement, enjoying time on the River Tay with his beloved boat Dorfi.

Professor Emond was also a keen traveller and a frequent visitor to his daughter and grandchildren in Australia.

In addition, he enjoyed spending time with all his family, especially his son and daughter and beloved youngest grandson.

He is survived by his wife, three children and four grandchildren and will be missed by his loving family and the wider community in which he was so obviously deeply grounded.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

