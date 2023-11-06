Professor William Emond: Former Abertay University vice-principal dies

Willian Emond, the inaugural vice-principal of Abertay University, Dundee, died peacefully on October 11.

Professor Emond had served the university and its previous institutions for 24 years from 1972 to 1996.

After beginning his career at Letchworth, Sunderland and Teesside polytechnics, he took up a post at the then Dundee College of Technology as a senior lecturer in statistics and operational research where he developed degree courses in applied mathematics.

He went on to be appointed head of the mathematics and computer studies department in 1978, a role in which his team-first approach to leadership had a significant impact on the development of staff and courses.

University status

Once appointed as vice-principal in 1985, William and the then principal, Dr Harry Cuming, worked tirelessly to ensure the institute achieved university status, which it did in 1994.

Professor Emond led an active life outwith the university, being a founder member of Alyth Choral Society, an active participant and past chairman of Alyth Musical Society, Tayport Harbour Trust (past chairman), Tayside Council on Alcohol (past chairman), The General Teaching Council, and also served for a number of years on Dundee Children’s Panel.

Professor Emond was a keen musician, playing for many years in Dundee Instrumental Band as well as supporting, in an administrative capacity, Perthshire Brass.

Leisure time

He also became a boat owner after his retirement, enjoying time on the River Tay with his beloved boat Dorfi.

Professor Emond was also a keen traveller and a frequent visitor to his daughter and grandchildren in Australia.

In addition, he enjoyed spending time with all his family, especially his son and daughter and beloved youngest grandson.

He is survived by his wife, three children and four grandchildren and will be missed by his loving family and the wider community in which he was so obviously deeply grounded.

You can read the family’s announcement here.