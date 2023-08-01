Callous Fife council carer stole Morrison’s vouchers from vulnerable client for pre-Christmas spending spree

A Fife woman stole £50 of Morrisons gift cards from a man she was caring for after he bought them to thank his regular helpers.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard the 63-year-old man, who lives alone in Crossgates, has various health issues and carers go to his home three times a day to assist.

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Robertson told the court Diane Rodger, 43, was employed by Fife Council as a carer but was not someone who would usually visit the man’s home.

She said that on December 8 last year the man went to Morrisons supermarket in Cowdenbeath and bought four gift cards, one each for his regular carers.

He bought two £30 cards and another two priced at £25.

Later that day he gifted the two higher-value vouchers and placed the other tokens in an envelope addressed to his two other female carers.

He placed the gift cards in a folder in his house, intending to hand them over to the women when he next saw them.

Carers turn detectives

Between December 8 and 20 Rodger went to the man’s house to provide him with support.

One of his regular carers was later informed by the two other women they did not receive gift cards.

A search of the folder revealed the gift cards were missing.

One of the carers went to Morrisons and staff there carried out enquiries and confirmed they had been used.

Police were called in to investigate and reviewed CCTV from the store.

It showed Rodger using the gift cards to buy goods on December 20 and 24.

Fife Council carer resigned from job following theft

Rodger pled guilty to theft.

Defence lawyer Chris Sneddon highlighted the gift cards taken by his client had been meant for the carers, rather than the person she was caring for.

Mr Sneddon told the court Rodger, of Main Street in Lumphinnans, is working now in another occupation because she resigned as a result of her actions.

He said: “There is no explanation of why she did what she did.

“She was not right in her mind and she was struggling.

“There is no excuse”.

Sheriff Charles Lugton told Rodger it was a serious matter and fined her £600 and ordered her to pay back the stolen amount.

The court heard she has one previous conviction for a domestic-related matter concerning an ex-husband when they split up.

