Another home below Forth Bridge hits market – but is nearly £250k cheaper than neighbouring property

Another house in the shadow of the iconic Forth Bridge has hit the market.

The four-bedroom detached villa in North Queensferry sits beneath the landmark with stunning views of the Unesco World Heritage Site.

But with an asking price of offers over £565,000, the East Bay home is nearly £250,000 cheaper than a similar property that has just gone up for sale only yards away.

A spacious hallway on the ground floor of the house leads to two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

To the rear, there is a kitchen/dining room with a utility room and pantry.

Sliding patio doors lead to a generously sized conservatory with access to the landscaped garden, with close-up views of the Forth Bridge.

Upstairs the living room offers more breathtaking views over the bridges and the Firth of Forth.

It also boasts a feature fireplace.

There are also two bedrooms on this level, both with en-suite shower rooms.

A modern WC completes the upper floor.

The property benefits from private gardens to the front, side and rear.

The rear garden features a sunken firepit and an expansive patio area, providing a perfect spot for soaking up that amazing setting.

A private driveway also leads to a double garage.

The home – just a stone’s throw from Deep Sea World – also has easy access to a residents’ viewing point across the Forth.

The property is being marketed by eXp UK for offers over £565,000.

