Another home below Forth Bridge hits market – but is nearly £250k cheaper than neighbouring property

The four-bedroom home is in the shadow of the Unesco World Heritage site.

By Ellidh Aitken
The North Queensferry house sits under the Forth Bridge. Image: eXp UK
The North Queensferry house sits under the Forth Bridge. Image: eXp UK

Another house in the shadow of the iconic Forth Bridge has hit the market.

The four-bedroom detached villa in North Queensferry sits beneath the landmark with stunning views of the Unesco World Heritage Site.

But with an asking price of offers over £565,000, the East Bay home is nearly £250,000 cheaper than a similar property that has just gone up for sale only yards away.

The property has views across the Firth of Forth. Image: eXp UK
The home sits in the shadow of the Forth Bridge. Image: eXp UK
The house has a conservatory which looks out towards the Forth Bridge. Image: eXp UK

A spacious hallway on the ground floor of the house leads to two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

To the rear, there is a kitchen/dining room with a utility room and pantry.

Sliding patio doors lead to a generously sized conservatory with access to the landscaped garden, with close-up views of the Forth Bridge.

The entrance vestibule. Image: eXp UK
The property has a spacious hallway. Image: eXp UK
The hallway has space for storage. Image: eXp UK
The kitchen is fully fitted. Image: eXp UK
There is space for a dining table. Image: eXp UK
The kitchen/dining room. Image: eXp UK
There is a utility room. Image: eXp UK
There is a dining area next to the conservatory. Image: eXp UK
The conservatory looks towards the Forth Bridge. Image: eXp UK
The downstairs bathroom. Image: eXp UK
There are two bedrooms downstairs. Image: eXp UK
One of the downstairs bedrooms. Image: eXp UK
The second downstairs bedroom. Image: eXp UK
Both ground-floor bedrooms have built-in storage. Image: eXp UK

Upstairs the living room offers more breathtaking views over the bridges and the Firth of Forth.

It also boasts a feature fireplace.

There are also two bedrooms on this level, both with en-suite shower rooms.

A modern WC completes the upper floor.

Upstairs there is a spacious lounge. Image: eXp UK
There is a feature fireplace. Image: eXp UK
The upstairs lounge offers breathtaking views of the Forth Bridge. Image: eXp UK
The lounge. Image: eXp UK
The room has lots of light. Image: eXp UK
There are two bedrooms upstairs. Image: eXp UK
The bedrooms also have uninterrupted views. Image: eXp UK
Both bedrooms have en-suite shower rooms. Image: eXp UK
The second upstairs bedroom. Image: eXp UK
The double bedroom has views of the Forth Bridge. Image: eXp UK
The room has built-in storage. Image: eXp UK
Another en-suite shower room. Image: eXp UK
There is also a WC upstairs. Image: eXp UK

The property benefits from private gardens to the front, side and rear.

The rear garden features a sunken firepit and an expansive patio area, providing a perfect spot for soaking up that amazing setting.

A  private driveway also leads to a double garage.

The home – just a stone’s throw from Deep Sea World – also has easy access to a residents’ viewing point across the Forth.

The rear garden has a sunken fire pit. Image: eXp UK
The garden has beautiful views of the bridge. Image: eXp UK
The sunken fire pit. Image: eXp UK
The sunken fire pit in daylight. Image: eXp UK
The garden is landscaped. Image: eXp UK

The property is being marketed by eXp UK for offers over £565,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, a beautiful countryside home with a walled garden is on the market for £650k.

And a two-bedroom terraced St Andrews home is for sale – with a price tag of nearly £700k.

Conversation