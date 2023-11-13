Dundee Person taken to hospital after crash in Broughty Ferry Emergency services were called to Claypotts Road on Monday morning. By James Simpson November 13 2023, 10.33am Share Person taken to hospital after crash in Broughty Ferry Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4811030/person-hospital-crash-claypotts-road/ Copy Link The crash on Claypotts Road in Broughty Ferry. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson One person has been taken to hospital after a crash on a major Broughty Ferry road. Emergency services were called to Claypotts Road, outside the Occidental bar, at around 9.15am on Monday. The crash involved two vehicles – a Volkswagen Golf estate and a Kia Venga. The road has been blocked while emergency crews work at the scene. Police blocking the road outside the Occidental bar. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson One onlooker said: “Both vehicles look to have suffered some damage just outside the Occidental pub. “The airbags were deployed on both cars. “The road remains closed up to Eastern Primary School and cars coming down Claypotts Road are heading along Albert Road. “Two traffic police units remain at the scene. I hope the person who was taken to hospital is alright.” The road was also closed near the junction with Albert Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two cars on Claypotts Road in Dundee around 9.15am on Monday. “One person has been taken to hospital and recovery arranged for the vehicle.” The incident has led to Stagecoach buses being diverted.