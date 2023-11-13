Person taken to hospital after crash in Broughty Ferry

One person has been taken to hospital after a crash on a major Broughty Ferry road.

Emergency services were called to Claypotts Road, outside the Occidental bar, at around 9.15am on Monday.

The crash involved two vehicles – a Volkswagen Golf estate and a Kia Venga.

The road has been blocked while emergency crews work at the scene.

One onlooker said: “Both vehicles look to have suffered some damage just outside the Occidental pub.

“The airbags were deployed on both cars.

“The road remains closed up to Eastern Primary School and cars coming down Claypotts Road are heading along Albert Road.

“Two traffic police units remain at the scene. I hope the person who was taken to hospital is alright.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two cars on Claypotts Road in Dundee around 9.15am on Monday.

“One person has been taken to hospital and recovery arranged for the vehicle.”

The incident has led to Stagecoach buses being diverted.