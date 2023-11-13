Person taken to hospital after crash in Broughty Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Person taken to hospital after crash in Broughty Ferry

Emergency services were called to Claypotts Road on Monday morning.

By James Simpson
The crash on Claypotts Road in Broughty Ferry. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The crash on Claypotts Road in Broughty Ferry. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

One person has been taken to hospital after a crash on a major Broughty Ferry road.

Emergency services were called to Claypotts Road, outside the Occidental bar, at around 9.15am on Monday.

The crash involved two vehicles – a Volkswagen Golf estate and a Kia Venga.

The road has been blocked while emergency crews work at the scene.

Police blocking the road outside the Occidental bar. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

One onlooker said: “Both vehicles look to have suffered some damage just outside the Occidental pub.

“The airbags were deployed on both cars.

“The road remains closed up to Eastern Primary School and cars coming down Claypotts Road are heading along Albert Road.

“Two traffic police units remain at the scene. I hope the person who was taken to hospital is alright.”

The road was also closed near the junction with Albert Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two cars on Claypotts Road in Dundee around 9.15am on Monday.

“One person has been taken to hospital and recovery arranged for the vehicle.”

The incident has led to Stagecoach buses being diverted.

