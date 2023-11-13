House on grounds of Gleneagles Hotel on the market for less than £200k

A house on the grounds of the iconic Gleneagles estate is for sale.

The property, part of an exclusive development near the hotel, is on the market for offers over £190,000.

Entry into the Dunbar Court property is through a landing that leads into the kitchen and lounge.

The ground floor features a nicely sized kitchen with modern appliances that include an integrated hob, oven and microwave.

In the next room, you will find a spacious lounge that also has patio doors to access a communal garden.

Stairs in the lounge lead to the bedroom and bathroom upstairs.

As you venture upstairs, you will be met with the family bathroom and the semi-detached house’s only bedroom.

The bathroom is sleek and modern and the bedroom includes plenty of room for a double bed with lovely views of the grounds.

The property is also double-glazed – meaning you will not have to fork out too much on the heating bill.

Outside the living room’s patio doors, you will be greeted by the property’s communal garden – which includes two external stores.

Number 36, Dunbar Court, is being marketed by Clyde Property.

Elsewhere, a steading in Highland Perthshire, overlooking the River Tay, is on the market for offers over £650,000.