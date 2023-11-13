House on grounds of Gleneagles Hotel on the market for less than £200k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle Property

House on grounds of Gleneagles Hotel on the market for less than £200k

The property is part of an exclusive development near the hotel.

By Kieran Webster
An external view of 36 Dunbar Court, on the grounds of Gleneagles Hotel
Dunbar Court is on the grounds of Gleneagles Hotel. Image: Clyde Property

A house on the grounds of the iconic Gleneagles estate is for sale.

The property, part of an exclusive development near the hotel, is on the market for offers over £190,000.

Entry into the Dunbar Court property is through a landing that leads into the kitchen and lounge.

The entrance landing.
Entry through the landing. Image: Clyde Property
The kitchen.
The landing leads you through to the kitchen. Image: Clyde Property
The kitchen oven.
The kitchen is Magnet-fitted. Image: Clyde Properties
The lounge and dining area.
Downstairs also has a spacious lounge. Image: Clyde Property

The ground floor features a nicely sized kitchen with modern appliances that include an integrated hob, oven and microwave.

In the next room, you will find a spacious lounge that also has patio doors to access a communal garden.

Stairs in the lounge lead to the bedroom and bathroom upstairs.

An alternative view of the living room
An alternative view of the living room. Image: Clyde property
Stairs in the lounge leads upstairs.
Stairs in the lounge lead upstairs. Image: Clyde Property
The bedroom.
The Gleneagles property has one bedroom. Image: Clyde Property

As you venture upstairs, you will be met with the family bathroom and the semi-detached house’s only bedroom.

The bathroom is sleek and modern and the bedroom includes plenty of room for a double bed with lovely views of the grounds.

The property is also double-glazed – meaning you will not have to fork out too much on the heating bill.

The family bathroom
Upstairs also features the modern family bathroom. Image: Clyde Property
Patio doors in the living room leading to the back garden.
Patio doors in the living room lead to the back garden. Image: Clyde Property
The communal garden.
The communal garden is shared with the neighbours. Image: Clyde Property

Outside the living room’s patio doors, you will be greeted by the property’s communal garden – which includes two external stores.

Number 36, Dunbar Court, is being marketed by Clyde Property.

Elsewhere, a steading in Highland Perthshire, overlooking the River Tay, is on the market for offers over £650,000.

