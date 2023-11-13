Days announced for free travel on Perth and Kinross buses ahead of Christmas

Passengers will have the chance to enjoy free travel on all local bus services in Perth and Kinross.

The offer will be available on the four Saturdays leading up to Christmas.

Instead of paying a fare, passengers will be able to hop on buses for journeys wholly made within the Perth and Kinross Council area on December 2, 9, 16 and 23, and travel free of charge.

Passengers who have a free U22, 60+ or disabled concessionary bus pass should use their pass as normal to travel.

The following local bus companies are taking part:

Stagecoach East Scotland

Docherty’s Midland Coaches

Elizabeth Yule Coaches

Sweeney’s Garage

Glenfarg Community Transport Group

The scheme follows last year’s Christmas campaign, when more than 10,000 passengers benefited from free bus travel.

Councillor Andrew Parrott, convener of Perth and Kinross Council’s economic development committee, said: “It also provides friends and families the opportunity to meet up and enjoy the festive three weekends of entertainment in Perth and Kinross, including one of Scotland’s biggest Christmas parties.”

The initiative is being funded by the Smarter Choices Smarter Places scheme. Local bus companies will be reimbursed for the free fares issued on the four Saturdays.

The offer does not include the express coach network – Scottish Citylink, Ember, Flixbus, Parks of Hamilton, Megabus or Fisher Tours.