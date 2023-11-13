Days announced for free travel on Perth and Kinross buses ahead of Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Days announced for free travel on Perth and Kinross buses ahead of Christmas

Passengers will not need to pay a fare on certain days ahead of Christmas.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Christmas decorations on High Street, Perth in 2022.
Christmas decorations on High Street, Perth in 2022. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Passengers will have the chance to enjoy free travel on all local bus services in Perth and Kinross.

The offer will be available on the four Saturdays leading up to Christmas.

Instead of paying a fare, passengers will be able to hop on buses for journeys wholly made within the Perth and Kinross Council area on December 2, 9, 16 and 23, and travel free of charge.

Passengers who have a free U22, 60+ or disabled concessionary bus pass should use their pass as normal to travel.

The following local bus companies are taking part:

  • Stagecoach East Scotland
  • Docherty’s Midland Coaches
  • Elizabeth Yule Coaches
  • Sweeney’s Garage
  • Glenfarg Community Transport Group

Free buses ahead of Christmas in Perth and Kinross

The scheme follows last year’s Christmas campaign, when more than 10,000 passengers benefited from free bus travel.

Councillor Andrew Parrott, convener of Perth and Kinross Council’s economic development committee, said: “It also provides friends and families the opportunity to meet up and enjoy the festive three weekends of entertainment in Perth and Kinross, including one of Scotland’s biggest Christmas parties.”

The initiative is being funded by the Smarter Choices Smarter Places scheme. Local bus companies will be reimbursed for the free fares issued on the four Saturdays.

The offer does not include the express coach network – Scottish Citylink, Ember, Flixbus, Parks of Hamilton, Megabus or Fisher Tours.

