Two-bedroom terraced St Andrews home for sale – with price tag of nearly £700k

A two-bedroom terraced house in the heart of St Andrews is on the market – with a price tag of nearly £700,000.

The property on Thistle Lane – just off one of the town’s main thoroughfares, South Street – is in a prime location to enjoy everything the town has to offer.

The house has undergone an extensive renovation with modern fixtures and fittings, but the likes of sash windows and a traditional street lamp outside help it to retain some of its period charm.

The narrow entrance hallway leads to a combined living room and kitchen, a small WC and a conservatory at the back of the property.

Upstairs the house has two double bedrooms, one of which is a spacious en-suite with shower room.

The rooms all have panel heating but there is a gas supply.

The terraced house also comes with a small, low-maintenance courtyard garden, with space to enjoy the sun on long summer evenings.

The house is on the market with Martin & Co for offers over £675,000.

Several other properties are on the market in St Andrews with a hefty price tag.

A three-bedroom cottage near the town’s castle is for sale for nearly £850,000 – while this quirky home comes with an asking price of nearly £1 million.