Two-bedroom terraced St Andrews home for sale – with price tag of nearly £700k

The house has undergone a modern renovation.

By James Simpson
Thistle Lane in St Andrews, Fife
The Thistle Lane home in St Andrews in on the market. Image: Martin & Co

A two-bedroom terraced house in the heart of St Andrews is on the market – with a price tag of nearly £700,000.

The property on Thistle Lane – just off one of the town’s main thoroughfares, South Street – is in a prime location to enjoy everything the town has to offer.

The house has undergone an extensive renovation with modern fixtures and fittings, but the likes of sash windows and a traditional street lamp outside help it to retain some of its period charm.

The narrow entrance hallway leads to a combined living room and kitchen, a small WC and a conservatory at the back of the property.

The house retains some period features. Image: Martin & Co
The hallway. Image: Martin & Co
The bright entrance area. Image: Martin & Co
The modern open-plan lounge/dining kitchen space. Image: Martin & Co
The living room looks onto a private lane. Image: Martin & Co
There is room for dining in the kitchen space. Image: Martin & Co
The modern fitted kitchen. Image: Martin & Co
A conservatory overlooks the back courtyard. Image Martin & Co
The conservatory provides a quiet space for relaxing. Image: Martin & Co
The ground-floor WC. Image: Martin & Co

Upstairs the house has two double bedrooms, one of which is a spacious en-suite with shower room.

The rooms all have panel heating but there is a gas supply.

The terraced house also comes with a small, low-maintenance courtyard garden, with space to enjoy the sun on long summer evenings.

The main bedroom has a neutral colour scheme. Image: Martin & Co
The property benefits from stylish wooden flooring. Image: Martin & Co
The main bedroom has an en-suite shower room. Image: Martin & Co
The en-suite. Image: Martin & Co
The second bedroom. Image: Martin & Co
The home benefits from natural light throughout. Image: Martin & Co
The rear courtyard garden. Image: Martin & Co
There is space to enjoy the sunshine. Image: Martin & Co

The house is on the market with Martin & Co for offers over £675,000.

Several other properties are on the market in St Andrews with a hefty price tag.

A three-bedroom cottage near the town’s castle is for sale for nearly £850,000 – while this quirky home comes with an asking price of nearly £1 million.

