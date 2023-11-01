Beautiful 3-bedroom cottage a stone’s throw from St Andrews Castle for sale – but at an eye-watering price

A beautiful three-bedroom cottage just a stone’s throw from St Andrews Castle is up for sale – but the buyer will need deep pockets.

The property, on North Castle Street, is category B-listed and situated within the town’s conservation area.

It is thought the building dates from the 1700s.

The history of the cottage, and central location in one of the country’s most sought-after towns, means it comes at a huge price, with the house for sale at offers over £845,000.

That is well above the cost of buying a much larger house elsewhere – such as this £600,000, four-storey home in Kirkcaldy or this 16-bedroom home in Angus which could cost as little as £166,000.

The cottage features a quirky entrance and a cosy living room with a fireplace.

There is also a kitchen/diner with plenty of space for eating and entertaining.

A bright and modern sunroom extension overlooking the back garden can be found at the rear of the house, and there is also a WC and utility room on this level.

The three bedrooms are all found on the first floor.

One of the rooms is currently being used as a study.

The family bathroom is also found upstairs.

Further to that, the house comes with an attic and benefits from gas central heating.

The cottage also boasts a fully enclosed courtyard garden at the back featuring a mixture of plants and shrubs.

A shed offers further room for storage.

The property is being marketed by Rettie.

Earlier this year, St Andrews came a close second to North Berwick in being named the most expensive seaside town in which to live in Scotland, with the average home costing more than £420,000.

Just outside St Andrews, a house that is deemed too dangerous to view is up for sale for £95,000.