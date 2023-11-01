Beautiful 3-bedroom cottage a stone’s throw from St Andrews Castle for sale – but at an eye-watering price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beautiful 3-bedroom cottage a stone’s throw from St Andrews Castle for sale – but at an eye-watering price

The property dates from the 1700s and is category B-listed.

By Ben MacDonald
The cottage is a stone's throw from St Andrews Castle. Image: Rettie
The cottage is a stone's throw from St Andrews Castle. Image: Rettie

A beautiful three-bedroom cottage just a stone’s throw from St Andrews Castle is up for sale – but the buyer will need deep pockets.

The property, on North Castle Street, is category B-listed and situated within the town’s conservation area.

It is thought the building dates from the 1700s.

The history of the cottage, and central location in one of the country’s most sought-after towns, means it comes at a huge price, with the house for sale at offers over £845,000.

That is well above the cost of buying a much larger house elsewhere – such as this £600,000, four-storey home in Kirkcaldy or this 16-bedroom home in Angus which could cost as little as £166,000.

The location and history of the cottage come at a cost. Image: Rettie
North Castle Street house for sale
The front of the St Andrews cottage. Image: Rettie
The property comes steeped in history. Image: Rettie

The cottage features a quirky entrance and a cosy living room with a fireplace.

There is also a kitchen/diner with plenty of space for eating and entertaining.

A bright and modern sunroom extension overlooking the back garden can be found at the rear of the house, and there is also a WC and utility room on this level.

The entrance to the quirky cottage. Image: Rettie
The living room features a fireplace. Image: Rettie
There is plenty to enjoy for book-lovers. Image: Rettie
The living room is bright and spacious. Image: Rettie
The kitchen. Image: Rettie
The kitchen/diner. Image: Rettie
The entrance to the sunroom extension. Image: Rettie
The sunroom features brickwork from the original walls of the cottage. Image: Rettie
Plenty of natural light floods in. Image: Rettie
The space offers beautiful views of the garden. Image: Rettie
A handy utility room. Image: Rettie
The downstairs WC. Image: Rettie
Doors to the garden. Image: Rettie

The three bedrooms are all found on the first floor.

One of the rooms is currently being used as a study.

The family bathroom is also found upstairs.

The hall and staircase. Image: Rettie
The first floor of the cottage. Image: Rettie
All three bedrooms are found upstairs. Image: Rettie
The traditional cottage feel continues upstairs. Image: Rettie
The smallest bedroom is being used as a study. Image: Rettie
The family bathroom. Image: Rettie

Further to that, the house comes with an attic and benefits from gas central heating.

The cottage also boasts a fully enclosed courtyard garden at the back featuring a mixture of plants and shrubs.

A shed offers further room for storage.

The enclosed back garden. Image: Rettie
The garden is surrounded by plants and shrubs. Image: Rettie

The property is being marketed by Rettie.

Earlier this year, St Andrews came a close second to North Berwick in being named the most expensive seaside town in which to live in Scotland, with the average home costing more than £420,000.

Just outside St Andrews, a house that is deemed too dangerous to view is up for sale for £95,000.

