Glendoick Garden Centre plans to grow after weathering storms

A popular Perthshire garden centre whose roots go back 70 years has more growth in its sights having weathered a number of storms in recent years.

Glendoick Garden Centre and Nursery at Glencarse is thriving, despite the various economic challenges which have hit the UK in recent years.

Current trading at the family venture is ahead of where it was in the last full pre-Covid year in 2019.

The managing director is world-renowned plant hunter and expert Kenneth Cox.

Born in 1964 into a family of renowned plantsmen, he is grandson of Euan Cox and son of Peter Cox.

The three generations have been considered as the world’s leading experts on rhododendrons.

Business run by family of plant experts

The Cox business started with the nursery in 1953, with the garden centre following in 1973.

There have been numerous extensions and rebuilds over the years, including a cafe – which has since been extended – and a food hall.

The workforce has increased significantly, from just a few people at the outset to today’s total of between 60 and 70 staff.

Kenneth said there are several things that make Glendoick stand out from rivals.

He said: “We are family-owned and not leveraged with debt. We can act fast and our staff are amazing, hard-working and talented.

“I’ve written many books on Scottish gardening and we only sell plants which are suited for the Scottish climate.

“We don’t sell olive trees, for example, as they don’t grow in Scotland.

“We love being different. Our fashion, gift and Christmas displays are first class.”

Coping with Brexit, Covid and the cost-of-living crisis

There have been many difficult challenges in recent times, including Brexit, Covid and now the cost-of-living crisis.

Brexit meant that the Glendoick nursery was no longer able to export to the EU, cutting turnover by 30%.

The managing director added: “There are no positives to Brexit and never will be.”

However, Kenneth said there had been both an upside and downside to the pandemic.

He added: “After lockdown, gardening was more popular than ever.

“Plants and furniture sold out, though things have settled down back to near-normal again now.

“But, in the cafe in particular, the Covid rules changed so often and staffing was challenging.”

Kenneth also said the cost-of-living crisis meant sales of bigger-ticket items such as garden furniture were down, however gardening in general seemed to be as popular as ever.

He commented: “Gardening is great for health and the environment – and most people prefer to shop in person rather than online, as they want to choose the plants in person.

“The business is trading well, significantly up on 2022.”

Glendoick Garden Centre expansion plan

Plans for expansion at the Perthshire site include extra parking, more electric vehicle charging and additional solar panels to make the venture more green.

The business is also in the process of submitting a planning application to expand the garden centre. That work will happen over the next two to five years.

Kenneth said a proposed peat ban threatens Glendoick’s specialist rhododendron and azalea nursery as it is not possible to grow these plants in containers without peat.