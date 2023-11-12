Glendoick Garden Centre plans to grow after weathering storms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glendoick Garden Centre plans to grow after weathering storms

The business has seen a "significant" rise in trade this year despite the cost-of-living crisis.

Ken Cox, managing director of Glendoick Garden Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Ken Cox, managing director of Glendoick Garden Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Ian Forsyth

A popular Perthshire garden centre whose roots go back 70 years has  more growth in its sights having weathered a number of storms in recent years.

Glendoick Garden Centre and Nursery at Glencarse is thriving, despite the various economic challenges which have hit the UK in recent years.

Current trading at the family venture is ahead of where it was in the last full pre-Covid year in 2019.

The managing director is world-renowned plant hunter and expert Kenneth Cox.

Born in 1964 into a family of renowned plantsmen, he is grandson of Euan Cox and son of Peter Cox.

The three generations have been considered as the world’s leading experts on rhododendrons.

Business run by family of plant experts

The Cox business started with the nursery in 1953, with the garden centre following in 1973.

There have been numerous extensions and rebuilds over the years, including a cafe – which has since been extended – and a food hall.

The workforce has increased significantly, from just a few people at the outset to today’s total of between 60 and 70 staff.

Kenneth said there are several things that make Glendoick stand out from rivals.

He said: “We are family-owned and not leveraged with debt. We can act fast and our staff are amazing, hard-working and talented.

Lesley Campbell, works as a fashion supervisor at the garden centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“I’ve written many books on Scottish gardening and we only sell plants which are suited for the Scottish climate.

“We don’t sell olive trees, for example, as they don’t grow in Scotland.

“We love being different. Our fashion, gift and Christmas displays are first class.”

Coping with Brexit, Covid and the cost-of-living crisis

There have been many difficult challenges in recent times, including Brexit, Covid and now the cost-of-living crisis.

Brexit meant that the Glendoick nursery was no longer able to export to the EU, cutting turnover by 30%.

The managing director added: “There are no positives to Brexit and never will be.”

However, Kenneth said there had been both an upside and downside to the pandemic.

He added: “After lockdown, gardening was more popular than ever.

“Plants and furniture sold out, though things have settled down back to near-normal again now.

“But, in the cafe in particular, the Covid rules changed so often and staffing was challenging.”

Glendoick Garden Centre managing director Ken Cox. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Kenneth also said the cost-of-living crisis meant sales of bigger-ticket items such as garden furniture were down, however gardening in general seemed to be as popular as ever.

He commented: “Gardening is great for health and the environment – and most people prefer to shop in person rather than online, as they want to choose the plants in person.

“The business is trading well, significantly up on 2022.”

Glendoick Garden Centre expansion plan

Plans for expansion at the Perthshire site include extra parking, more electric vehicle charging and additional solar panels to make the venture more green.

The business is also in the process of submitting a planning application to expand the garden centre. That work will happen over the next two to five years.

There are plans afoot to further expand Glendoick Garden Centre, – Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Kenneth said a proposed peat ban threatens Glendoick’s specialist rhododendron and azalea nursery as it is not possible to grow these plants in containers without peat.

