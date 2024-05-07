Incredible 1900s lodge deemed one of Stirling’s finest homes has price cut by £100k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Incredible 1900s lodge deemed one of Stirling’s finest homes has price cut by £100k

Endrick Lodge is on the market for £1.15 million.

By Chloe Burrell
Endrick Lodge in Stirling.
Endrick Lodge in Stirling has had £100k cut from the selling price. Image: Harper and Stone Limited

A grand six-bedroom Edwardian home in Stirling has had its asking price reduced by £100,000.

Endrick Lodge,, on Polmaise Road was designed by William Leiper and built in 1900.

Much of the original decor has been preserved since it was constructed, having only been lived in by two families.

On entry to the property, you are met with a grand entrance hall with a statement fireplace.

Endrick Lodge in Stirling.
Endrick Lodge in Stirling. Image: Harper and Stone Limited
Entrance hall of Endrick Lodge in Stirling.
The entrance hall has a statement fireplace. Image: Harper and Stone Limited
Drawing room at Endrick Lodge in Stirling.
The drawing room. Image: Harper and Stone Limited
Billiard room at Endrick Lodge in Stirling.
The billiard room is perfect for entertaining. Image: Harper and Stone Limited
Window seat at Endrick Lodge in Stirling.
The window seat area was once used as a smoking room. Image: Harper and Stone Limited

To the right is a hall leading to both the drawing room and billiard room.

The billiard room has a spectacular archway at one end, where there is also an open fire.

There is a bay window to the side featuring a window seat, which was once used as a smoking room.

Dining room at Endrick Lodge in Stirling.
The dining room has an elegant chandelier. Image: Harper and Stone Limited
Kitchen at Endrick Lodge in Stirling.
The kitchen has an Aga cooker. Image: Harper and Stone Limited
Toilet at Endrick Lodge in Stirling.
The toilet on the ground floor of the property. Image: Harper and Stone Limited

The dining room is directly ahead when entering the property.

It is a spacious room with an elegant chandelier above a 12-seater table.

The kitchen area is fitted with an Aga cooker, with a side door leading to another hallway where there is an office, larder and laundry room.

Off the laundry room, there is also a utility room. Completing the ground floor is a toilet.

Heading to the next floor, there are six bedrooms in total. The main one has a fitted wardrobe.

Bedroom at Endrick Lodge in Stirling.
The main bedroom at the property. Image: Harper and Stone Limited
En-suite bathroom at Endrick Lodge in Stirling.
The en-suite bathroom attached to the main bedroom. Image: Harper and Stone Limited
Bedroom at Endrick Lodge in Stirling.
The second bedroom has an archway framing the fireplace. Image: Harper and Stone Limited
Walk in wardrobe at Enrick Lodge in Stirling.
The second bedroom has an adjoining dressing room. Image: Harper and Stone Limited
Bathroom at Endrick Lodge in Stirling.
The bathroom next to bedroom two is fitted with pale pink glass. Image: Harper and Stone Limited
Bedroom at Endrick Lodge in Stirling.
Bedroom three is known as the ‘tower room’. Image: Harper and Stone Limited
Bedroom at Endrick Lock in Stirling.
Bedroom four has an incredible view over the back garden. Image: Harper and Stone Limited
Bedroom at Endrick Lodge in Stirling.
Bedroom five. Image: Harper and Stone Limited
Shower room at Endrick Lodge in Stirling.
The shower room. Image: Harper and Stone Limited
Bedroom at Endrick Lodge in Stirling.
The sixth bedroom. Image: Harper and Stone Limited

One of the bedrooms is known as the tower room because it is located in the tower area of the property.

As well as the bedrooms, there is also a shower room and sitting room on this floor – which was allegedly once used as a sewing room.

An attic completes the property, which once housed evacuees during the war.

An external door from the attic leads to a rooftop terrace where there is still an original clay pigeon shooting trap.

Garden at Endrick Lodge in Stirling.
The garden is large and herbaceous. Image: Harper and Stone Limited
Garden at Endrick Lodge in Stirling.
A paved area at the property. Image: Harper and Stone Limited

The garden is beautiful and herbaceous. There is even an orchard area to pick fresh fruit in the summer.

There is also an original coal bunker outside with room for storage and equipped with light, log storage and a greenhouse.

Endrink Lodge, on Polmaise Road, is being marketed by Harper and Stone Limited for offers over £1,150,000.

Conversation