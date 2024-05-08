Kinross-shire castle home with 21 acres of land has price cut by £20k

A charming Kinross-shire castle-turned-home has had its price cut by £20,000.

Belvedere House in Glenfarg was built in 1867 as part of Trevelyan Castle and was previously on the market for £995,000.

It is now advertised on Rightmove for £975,000.

The property was converted and modernised in 1989 and is currently B-listed.

As you enter the property, you are greeted with a grand entrance hall with stairs leading to the upper floors.

The hall leads to a spacious drawing room with a cosy fireplace and a large dining room.

The large kitchen features an Aga oven as well as a dining table and seating area.

On the first floor, a landing leads to four double bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite bathroom.

There is also a single bedroom, a shower room and a large family bathroom.

On the grounds, a small cottage is included in the property’s asking price.

The cottage has an open-plan living and kitchen area, a shower room and a separate bedroom.

On the grounds, a path leads to a garden viewpoint with views across the Kinross-shire countryside.

The remainder of the land could be ideal for anyone who owns livestock.

Belvedere House is listed on Savills’ website after having its price cut from £995,000.

