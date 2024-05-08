Kinross-shire castle home with 21 acres of land has price cut by £20k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kinross-shire castle home with 21 acres of land has price cut by £20k

Belvedere House in Glenfarg was previously on the market for £995,000.

By Kieran Webster
Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
Belvedere House is set in 21 acres of land. Image: Savills

A charming Kinross-shire castle-turned-home has had its price cut by £20,000.

Belvedere House in Glenfarg was built in 1867 as part of Trevelyan Castle and was previously on the market for £995,000.

It is now advertised on Rightmove for £975,000.

The property was converted and modernised in 1989 and is currently B-listed.

The front of Belvedere House.
The front of Belvedere House. Image: Savills
Reception hall at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
The reception hall. Image: Savills
Drawing room at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
The drawing room. Image: Savills
Drawing room at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
A fireplace in the drawing room. Image: Savills
Dining room at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
The dining room. Image: Savills

As you enter the property, you are greeted with a grand entrance hall with stairs leading to the upper floors.

The hall leads to a spacious drawing room with a cosy fireplace and a large dining room.

The large kitchen features an Aga oven as well as a dining table and seating area.

Turret tower at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
Stairs leading to the top of the tower. Image: Savills
Dining kitchen at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
The kitchen boasts an aga oven. Image: Savills
Dining kitchen at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
A sitting area next to the kitchen. Image: Savills
Dining kitchen at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
There is plenty of seating space in the kitchen. Image: Savills
The conservatory at Belvedere House
The conservatory. Image: Savills
Bedroom one.
Bedroom one has fitted wardrobes. Image: Savills
Bedroom one's en-suite bathroom
Bedroom one has an en-suite bathroom. Image: Savills
Bedroom three.
Bedroom three. Image: Savills
The property has five bedrooms.
Another of the five bedrooms. Image: Savills
Bedroom five could be converted into a study.
Bedroom five could be converted into a study. Image: Savills

On the first floor, a landing leads to four double bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite bathroom.

There is also a single bedroom, a shower room and a large family bathroom.

On the grounds, a small cottage is included in the property’s asking price.

The cottage has an open-plan living and kitchen area, a shower room and a separate bedroom.

Family bathroom at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
The large family bathroom. Image: Savills
A cottage on the grounds is included in the price.
A cottage in the grounds is included. Image: Savills
Living room in the cottage at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
The cottage has an open-plan living area and kitchen. Image: Savills
Bathroom at cottage at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
The cottage has a shower room. Image: Savills
A bedroom in the cottage.
A bedroom in the cottage. Image: Savills
The conservatory overlooking the garden.
The conservatory overlooks a large private garden. Image: Savills
A view from the garden.
A view of the Kinross-shire countryside from the garden. Image: Savills
There is a viewpoint in the garden.
There is also a viewpoint in the garden. Image: Savills

On the grounds, a path leads to a garden viewpoint with views across the Kinross-shire countryside.

The remainder of the land could be ideal for anyone who owns livestock.

Belvedere House is listed on Savills’ website after having its price cut from £995,000.

Elsewhere, in Stirling, a 1900s lodge deemed one of the city’s finest has had its price cut by £100,000.

Conversation