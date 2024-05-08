Kinross-shire castle home with 21 acres of land has price cut by £20k

A charming Kinross-shire castle-turned-home has had its price cut by £20,000.
Belvedere House in Glenfarg was built in 1867 as part of Trevelyan Castle and was previously on the market for £995,000.
It is now advertised on Rightmove for £975,000.
The property was converted and modernised in 1989 and is currently B-listed.
As you enter the property, you are greeted with a grand entrance hall with stairs leading to the upper floors.
The hall leads to a spacious drawing room with a cosy fireplace and a large dining room.
The large kitchen features an Aga oven as well as a dining table and seating area.
On the first floor, a landing leads to four double bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite bathroom.
There is also a single bedroom, a shower room and a large family bathroom.
On the grounds, a small cottage is included in the property’s asking price.
The cottage has an open-plan living and kitchen area, a shower room and a separate bedroom.
On the grounds, a path leads to a garden viewpoint with views across the Kinross-shire countryside.
The remainder of the land could be ideal for anyone who owns livestock.
Belvedere House is listed on Savills’ website after having its price cut from £995,000.
