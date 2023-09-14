Former Kinross-shire castle turned home on the market for nearly £1m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Former Kinross-shire castle turned home on the market for nearly £1m

Belvedere House in Glenfarg was built in 1867 as part of Trevelyan Castle.

By Chloe Burrell
Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
Belvedere House was built in 1867. Image: Savills

A characterful former castle in Kinross-shire has gone up for sale.

Belvedere House in Glenfarg was built in 1867 as part of Trevelyan Castle – which was later rebuilt as Newfargie House.

In 1989, the property was converted into a traditional five-bedroom home.

Complete with a turret tower, the B-listed property is the ideal size for a family home.

Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
Belvedere House is set in 21 acres of land. Image: Savills
Turret tower at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
All the way up to the top of the tower. Image: Savills
Reception hall at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
The reception room has a wood-burning stove. Image: Savills
Reception hall at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
The reception hall leads to both a drawing room and dining room. Image: Savills
Drawing room at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
The drawing room has plenty of space for entertaining guests. Image: Savills
Drawing room at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
The drawing room has an open fireplace. Image: Savills
Dining room at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
The dining room has plenty of space for a large table. Image: Savills

The arched reception hall is a welcoming entrance and it even has a fireplace with a wood burning stove.

On each side is a room for entertaining: a drawing room with an open fireplace and a dining room with space for a large table.

Each room has windows overlooking the property’s land and frame an incredible view.

The dining kitchen has space for a table as well as comfortable seating and is attached to the conservatory.

Dining kitchen at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
The dining kitchen has an Aga cooker. Image: Savills
Dining kitchen at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
The kitchen has plenty of space for seating. Image: Savills
Dining kitchen at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
The kitchen is at the heart of the traditional property. Image: Savills
Conservatory at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
The kitchen is attached to a conservatory. Image: Savills
Galleried landing at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
The landing leads to five bedrooms. Image: Savills
Bedroom at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
This bedroom has a fitted wardrobe with plenty of storage. Image: Savills
En-suite bathroom at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
Bedroom one has an en-suite bathroom. Image: Savills
Bedroom at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
This bedroom has a view over the land. Image: Savills
Bedroom at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
Bedroom three at Belvedere House. Image: Savills
Bedroom at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
The five bedrooms make this the ideal family home. Image: Savills
Bedroom at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
The fifth bedroom is a single and can also be used as a study. Image: Savills
Family bathroom at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
There is a large family bathroom. Image: Savills

The kitchen also has an Aga cooker. On the first floor, a galleried landing leads to four double bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite bathroom.

There is also a single bedroom, a bathroom and shower room.

While Belvedere House is a comfortable space, there is potential to modernise it.

If one property was not enough, a cottage is also available.

Cottage at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
There is also a cottage on the grounds of Belvedere House. Image: Savills
Living room in the cottage at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
It has an open plan living and kitchen area. Image: Savills
Kitchen in the cottage of Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
The single storey property is perfect for a housekeeper or visiting guests. Image: Savills
Bathroom at cottage at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
There is a shower room in the cottage. Image: Savills
Bedroom at cottage at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
The cottage is equipped with everything a guest may possibly need. Image: Savills
Sunroom at cottage at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
There is a sunroom overlooking a private garden at the cottage. Image: Savills
Garden at cottage at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
The private garden is a sun trap. Image: Savills
Garden at the cottage at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
View from the garden. Image: Savills

The stone-built single storey property can be accessed from the courtyard and is ideal to house a housekeeper or visiting guests.

It has one bedroom, a kitchen and living room and shower room.

It also has a small sunroom overlooking a private garden.

Belvedere is set in grounds reaching just over 21 acres, with a designed garden boasting a herbaceous border.

Grassy path at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
A grass-covered path leads to the viewpoint. Image: Savills
Garden viewpoint at Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
The huge garden viewpoint. Image: Savills

A grass-covered path leads to a “magical” spot at the western edge of the garden where there is a huge view.

The remainder of the land is ideal for any buyer with livestock.

Belvedere House in Glenfarg is being marketed for sale by Savills for offers over £995,000.

