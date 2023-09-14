Former Kinross-shire castle turned home on the market for nearly £1m

A characterful former castle in Kinross-shire has gone up for sale.

Belvedere House in Glenfarg was built in 1867 as part of Trevelyan Castle – which was later rebuilt as Newfargie House.

In 1989, the property was converted into a traditional five-bedroom home.

Complete with a turret tower, the B-listed property is the ideal size for a family home.

The arched reception hall is a welcoming entrance and it even has a fireplace with a wood burning stove.

On each side is a room for entertaining: a drawing room with an open fireplace and a dining room with space for a large table.

Each room has windows overlooking the property’s land and frame an incredible view.

The dining kitchen has space for a table as well as comfortable seating and is attached to the conservatory.

The kitchen also has an Aga cooker. On the first floor, a galleried landing leads to four double bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite bathroom.

There is also a single bedroom, a bathroom and shower room.

While Belvedere House is a comfortable space, there is potential to modernise it.

If one property was not enough, a cottage is also available.

The stone-built single storey property can be accessed from the courtyard and is ideal to house a housekeeper or visiting guests.

It has one bedroom, a kitchen and living room and shower room.

It also has a small sunroom overlooking a private garden.

Belvedere is set in grounds reaching just over 21 acres, with a designed garden boasting a herbaceous border.

A grass-covered path leads to a “magical” spot at the western edge of the garden where there is a huge view.

The remainder of the land is ideal for any buyer with livestock.

Belvedere House in Glenfarg is being marketed for sale by Savills for offers over £995,000.